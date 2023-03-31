STL Wing Week is Here, Presented by Slane Irish Whiskey. Click Here for Details!

Don't Eat Anything from Seafood City, St. Louis Health Dept Says

County inspectors discovered the business open Wednesday, despite ordering it to close three months ago

By on Fri, Mar 31, 2023 at 8:16 am

click to enlarge Seafood City in University City.
Google Maps
Seafood City in University City.

If you've purchased anything from Seafood City in on Olive Boulevard, the health department is strongly advising you to throw it away.

If you've already eaten said seafood, well, good luck.

The St. Louis County Health Department announced yesterday that they had inspected the University City market on Wednesday and discovered it was open for business despite being ordered to close three months ago.

A release issued by the department yesterday says that inspectors found "multiple refrigeration units holding foods above safe temperatures."

The health department stresses that toxins created when seafood is stored at improper temperatures are not the sort of toxins that can be killed by cooking the food.

The county health department actually ordered Seafood City to close in December, the Post-Dispatch reported, after it did poorly on an inspection then.

Health department records from the December inspection show numerous code violations, including "rain water observed splashing from ceiling onto food product" and "items in display cooler and walk in observed over 41 degrees."

The good news for any Seafood City shoppers is that illness brought about by spoiled seafood usually announces itself within an hour or two. So unless you had Seafood City for breakfast this morning, you're probably in the clear.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
