Downtown West Is Getting a New DMV Office

Collector of Revenue Gregory Daly closed the last one in downtown St. Louis less than a year ago

By on Wed, Feb 21, 2024 at 3:06 pm

click to enlarge The city's new DMV office will be on Pine Street, just north of the Soldiers Memorial Military Museum. - FLICKR/WARREN LEMAY
FLICKR/WARREN LEMAY
The city's new DMV office will be on Pine Street, just north of the Soldiers Memorial Military Museum.

St. Louis is getting a DMV office in Downtown West after the one in City Hall closed last year. 

The licensing office, which will be operated by Allied Healthwise, will open on March 6, the office announced on Facebook. Few other details are available online, though they do have a mailing list.

In Missouri, interested groups may bid to operate DMV licensing offices. 

The new one lists its address as the second floor of 1405 Pine Street, Suite 202, located adjacent to the Soldiers Memorial Military Museum, an estimated 8-minute walk from City Hall.

The City Hall location closed in May of 2023. KSDK reported at the time that St. Louis Collector of Revenue Gregory F.X. Daly’s office said it was too expensive to maintain and staffing shortages made the operation unsustainable at City Hall.

Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit
February 21, 2024

