Driver Dead After Car Flies into Lemay Home

The crash was captured on doorbell camera footage in south St. Louis County

By on Wed, Jul 19, 2023 at 9:12 am

One driver is dead after a speeding car hit an embankment and went airborne in south county, crashing into two homes along Kingston Drive near Telegraph Road.

KMOV's Deion Broxton posted footage of the crash taken from a Ring camera on Twitter. It shows the vehicle fly through the air, clip one home and then destroy much of the front brick wall of another.

The crash took place around 2:30 p.m. Police arrived at the scene, and the driver was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Both homes were occupied when the car struck them, but no one inside was injured, police said.

Neighbors told KMOV that drivers often speed along Kingston, and this was hardly the first crash they'd witnessed.

“It’s kind of a highway in the city,” one nearby resident said.

Across all of Missouri last year, pedestrian deaths rose by 7.5 percent, the 10th-biggest spike seen in the country. St. Louis drivers were recently named the fifth worst in the country.

Related
Just another day on the St. Louis streets.

St. Louis Drivers Really Are Among the Worst in the U.S., Study Finds: St. Louis had 24 vehicular fatalities for every 100,000 residents in 2021

Related
An uptick in pedestrian deaths has rekindled talk of red light cameras.

St. Louis Board of Aldermen Eyes Red Light Cameras to Curb Traffic Violence: President Megan Green says a bill to bring back the cameras will likely be introduced in September


