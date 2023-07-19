Driver Dead After Car Flies into Lemay Home

#BREAKING News 4 is in the 400 block of Kingston Drive in Lemay. A car is seen driving through a house. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/9AwqPcPjbK— Deion Broxton (@DeionBroxton) July 18, 2023
One driver is dead after a speeding car hit an embankment and went airborne in south county, crashing into two homes along Kingston Drive near Telegraph Road.
KMOV's Deion Broxton posted footage of the crash taken from a Ring camera on Twitter. It shows the vehicle fly through the air, clip one home and then destroy much of the front brick wall of another.
The crash took place around 2:30 p.m. Police arrived at the scene, and the driver was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.
Both homes were occupied when the car struck them, but no one inside was injured, police said.
Neighbors told KMOV that drivers often speed along Kingston, and this was hardly the first crash they'd witnessed.
“It’s kind of a highway in the city,” one nearby resident said.
Across all of Missouri last year, pedestrian deaths rose by 7.5 percent, the 10th-biggest spike seen in the country. St. Louis drivers were recently named the fifth worst in the country.
