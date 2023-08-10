Driver Mows Down Man in Downtown St. Louis in Road Rage Incident [VIDEO]

Traffic camera video shows a man behind the wheel of a pickup truck ramming into a golf cart in downtown St. Louis Sunday — and then running over the cart's two passengers when they got out to confront him.
The incident occurred at the intersection of South Broadway and Clark Avenue outside Busch Stadium as fans left the afternoon Cardinals game against the Colorado Rockies. Thankfully no one was killed. Police told KSDK on Monday that the investigation into what happened is ongoing.
In the top left corner of its frame, the traffic camera captures a black Dodge Ram attempting to exit a Ballpark Village parking garage and turn onto Broadway. The truck driver seems to grow impatient with the golf cart not moving in traffic and runs into it.
The driver of golf cart gets out and is nearly struck by the truck as it pulls onto Broadway. The truck then merges into traffic as if nothing out of the ordinary had occurred.
The two men from the golf cart walk toward the truck and throw what look like cans of beer at it, and they explode on impact. Words appear to be exchanged and a minor melee ensues on the street.
When the occupants of the Dodge Ram get back into the car, they attempt to leave, but the two men from the golf cart try to block their exit. It's at this point the truck speeds up, striking one man and seriously running over another.
The man who had been behind the wheel of the golf cart is seen laid out at the intersection as others come to his aid. His condition is unknown.
The RFT obtained the video from the city using a Sunshine law request.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department told KSDK earlier this week an investigation into the incident was underway. We reached out to the department asking about any new developments and will update the story when we hear back.
Concerns about traffic violence have become more and more public in recent years. The number of pedestrians killed by cars in 2022 was up 7.5 percent from the year prior.
The St. Louis Board of Aldermen passed a bill to improve and calm streets in February, but the bill had no allocations for driver education. At the time of the bill's signing, Mayor Tishaura Jones stressed the city would work to improve education and enforcement of driving laws.
