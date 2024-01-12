Drone Company Cancels Plans for Gravois Park Surveillance

The private drone surveillance company that wanted to conduct a "beta test" in St. Louis’ Gravois Park neighborhood now says that test is off. However, the drones may still be coming to a neighborhood near you.

Alderman Shane Cohn, whose 3rd Ward includes parts of Gravois Park, tells the RFT this morning the Gravois Park Neighborhood Association received an email from SMS Novel CEO Joe Johnson saying that "after careful consideration, we have decided to withdraw the beta test from Gravois Park."

Johnson blames the canceled beta test on what he calls fear and ignorance regarding privacy laws whipping up a "frenzy."

The RFT reached out to Johnson by email this morning and we will update the story if we hear back.

Johnson’s message states that the beta test has been called off in part because of pushback from residents, saying, "It has become apparent that some residents prioritize 'concerns' over public privacy, hindering collaborative efforts to address crime effectively." It goes on to say that the company has received "implicit violent threats."

Johnson had reached out to the RFT late yesterday afternoon to contest the idea that his drones were already surveilling Gravois Park. In an audio recording he gave to the neighborhood group, he could be heard saying, "I want to re-emphasize that our app and our operators have been in St. Louis for close to two months now. You haven't noticed anything, I don't believe. And it will be the same way when we're doing the beta testing." When asked by the RFT, he did not elaborate on what the drones had been doing the past two months, but later contacted us to say that he did not mean the drones were already at work in Gravois Park, only in other unspecified areas of the city.

Cohn tells the RFT this morning that he's aware of an additional message that SMS Novel sent out to some local media (though, alas, not the RFT). It contains additional language saying that SMS Novel Films will do a different beta test "in an unnamed neighborhood at a time of our choosing."

"Rest assured, our on-demand drone app service will remain available citywide,” that message says.

Thegroup of residents that circulated petitions to stop the drone shared this statement: "“Simply put, Gravois Park residents are breathing a sigh of relief this morning. St. Louis deserves better than the countless hacks and grifters who continuously try to experiment on and plunder our neighborhoods. This time, we said no."We thank Mayor Jones, President Green, Alderwoman Sonnier, and Alderman Cohn for their steadfast support of the Gravois Park neighborhood throughout this process. Additionally, SMS Novel’s recent statement underscores the importance of passing BB 199. The company says our concerns are overblown — while also saying they’ll still fly drones in an ‘unnamed neighborhood at a time of our choosing.’ This is alarming, and Mayor Jones and our Alderpeople should further protect us by increasing regulations on the use of commercial drones."Finally, Gravois Park residents are committed to achieving real public safety together by strengthening our neighborhood ties and calling for the investments we need into affordable housing, public schools, and our people. We’ll continue our community organizing efforts in the weeks and months ahead.”