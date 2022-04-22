Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Elizabeth Cooke, Tragic Internet Sensation, Now Has Her Own Ballad

By on Fri, Apr 22, 2022 at 11:28 am

click to enlarge Elizabeth Cooke - RYAN KRULL
Ryan Krull
Elizabeth Cooke

Earlier this year we profiled Elizabeth Cooke, a tragic criminal mastermind — or, perhaps, social media mob victim.

Seemingly everyone in St. Louis had strong feelings about Cooke after her story went viral last year, when a man whose truck she was attempting to steal began filming her. He then posted the video, as well as the much of the rest of her life, online.

Now, she has her own ballad.

Musician G.M.H. Thompson picked up the RFT’s cover story at Pho Grand; at the time, he was writing songs for an upcoming country album.

"I almost fell out of my chair because I thought, ‘That's a murder ballad right there,’" says the singer and guitarist.

Back up. It should be noted that Elizabeth Cooke was never charged in the January death of Bobby Phillips, a 62-year-old man who died at Eco Village, a north city nonprofit that provides services to unhoused people. His official cause of death, according to the St. Louis City Medical Examiner, was cardiovascular disease exacerbated by methamphetamine.

But, on various Facebook pages devoted to her saga, internet sleuths accused Cooke of killing Phillips, speculating that she and others may have given him a “hot shot” of drugs.

"Part of the charm of the story was that it wasn't entirely clear that she killed Phillips," Thompson says. He was so struck by the piece that he wrote a song about her for his band John Hawkwood's Blackfoot Sun, and they have just released, "The Ballad of Elizabeth Cooke."

click to enlarge John Hawkwood's Blackfoot Sun's "The Ballad of Elizabeth Cooke." - SCREENGRAB
Screengrab
John Hawkwood's Blackfoot Sun's "The Ballad of Elizabeth Cooke."

The song begins with an ominous, atonal cello, performed by groupmate Brit Lockhart. The strings give way to Thompson's acoustic guitar picking and opening chorus:

This is the ballad of Elizabeth Cooke
Who killed Bobby Phillips yet was left off the hook
Maybe it's true that's just a lie

In a mere three verses Thompson talk-sings us through the whole Cooke ordeal. The first opens with Phillips, fresh out of prison and "having a devil of time" finding a job. He meets Cooke and, trying to impress her, imparts that he has $1.7 million dollars coming his way.

The second verse details Phillips' death, and then Cooke’s car robbery attempt; the victim gets "madder than a Spanish bull" and, after getting her phone, publishes much of its contents on the internet.

In the third verse, as in all classic ballads — from the “Lonesome Death of Hattie Carrol” to “Sister Christian” — a lesson is offered. The one here is: be wary of hippies.

"So next time you hear some hippie type begging 'oh won't you tip me please' or maybe praising the Grateful Dead while smoking all your weed,” sings Thompson, as his narration builds to a crescendo. “Remember Bobby Phillips. Remember that he's dead. Remember he could have been alive today instead."

St. Lunacy asked Thompson if that was the intended takeaway of the tune.

"You should be wary of hippies," he said, adding he wrote the song for an upcoming country EP. "There's nothing more country than bashing hippies."

The ballad will be part of the forthcoming album, I Met the Devil on the Mississippi Down in Ol' St. Lou, a collaboration with Lockhart and Tom Blood of Jesus Christ Supercar.

"I want to give the RFT credit for the song," Thompson says, quickly clarifying, "Not a writing credit, obviously. Some sort of non-legally binding, inspiration credit."

John Hawkwood's Blackfoot Sun plays Friday May, 6 at Bojana House.

About The Author

St. Lunacy

St. Lunacy is a Riverfront Times column exploring St. Louis' good, bad, ugly, and thoroughly cuckoobird.
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Take a Look Inside the Grow Facility at Camp Cannabis [PHOTOS]

Take a Look Inside the Grow Facility at Camp Cannabis [PHOTOS]
Cardinals Opening Day in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at Cardinals Opening Day in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Tie: 20. Willie McGee (1982-90, 1996-99): McGee first won over Cardinals fans by slugging two home runs and robbing one defensively in Game 3 of the 1982 World Series. He went on to win two batting titles and an MVP. His humility endeared him to a Cardinals fan base that showered him with standing ovations for four years following his return in 1996. -Brandon Dahl

Top 20 Cardinals of All Time
St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]

St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Take a Look Inside the Grow Facility at Camp Cannabis [PHOTOS]

Take a Look Inside the Grow Facility at Camp Cannabis [PHOTOS]
Cardinals Opening Day in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at Cardinals Opening Day in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Tie: 20. Willie McGee (1982-90, 1996-99): McGee first won over Cardinals fans by slugging two home runs and robbing one defensively in Game 3 of the 1982 World Series. He went on to win two batting titles and an MVP. His humility endeared him to a Cardinals fan base that showered him with standing ovations for four years following his return in 1996. -Brandon Dahl

Top 20 Cardinals of All Time
St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]

St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Take a Look Inside the Grow Facility at Camp Cannabis [PHOTOS]

Take a Look Inside the Grow Facility at Camp Cannabis [PHOTOS]
Cardinals Opening Day in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at Cardinals Opening Day in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Tie: 20. Willie McGee (1982-90, 1996-99): McGee first won over Cardinals fans by slugging two home runs and robbing one defensively in Game 3 of the 1982 World Series. He went on to win two batting titles and an MVP. His humility endeared him to a Cardinals fan base that showered him with standing ovations for four years following his return in 1996. -Brandon Dahl

Top 20 Cardinals of All Time
St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]

St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]

Trending

Dark Ace Brings a Heavy Metal Aesthetic to Disc Golf

By Cassidy Waigand

Dark Ace brings a metal aesthetic to disc golf.

Why Bernie Miklasz Can’t Get Picked at St. Louis Jury Duty

By Ben Westhoff

YouTube screengrab

Missouri Lawmaker Responds to Viral Video in Most Embarrassing Way Possible

By Rosalind Early

Missouri Lawmaker Responds to Viral Video in Most Embarrassing Way Possible

Amy Harms, Alleged Sexual Assault Victim of Steven Roberts, Speaks Out

By Ben Westhoff and Rosalind Early

State Senator Steven Roberts

Also in News

Short Staffing Emboldens Prison Gangs, Puts Inmates at Risk, Says Bonne Terre Staffer

By Ryan Krull

The Eastern Diagnostic and Reception Correctional Center in Bonne Terre

Missouri Lawmaker Responds to Viral Video in Most Embarrassing Way Possible

By Rosalind Early

Missouri Lawmaker Responds to Viral Video in Most Embarrassing Way Possible

Hartmann: The Perpetual Victimhood of Eric Greitens

By Ray Hartmann

Eric Greitens.

Following More Missouri Prison Violence, Rep. Collins Seeks Reform

By Ryan Krull

Representative Kimberly Ann Collins (D-St. Louis) outside a prison in Pacific.
More

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us