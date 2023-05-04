EPA to Investigate ‘Acrid’ Odor in South St. Louis

click to enlarge BRADEN MCMAKIN Representative Cori Bush says her office had heard "numerous" complaints of odors from residents in seven south city neighborhoods, including Soulard.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency identified “several sources for investigation” after taking air samples in south St. Louis city neighborhoods over reports of a toxic fume smell.

In a letter to Representative Cori Bush (D-St. Louis) on Tuesday, the EPA confirmed its intent to investigate the source of mysterious odors in south city after receiving multiple complaints from concerned residents.

The EPA’s letter was in response to an earlier request from Bush that the EPA investigate foul odors in Mt. Pleasant, McKinley Heights, Gravois Park, Marine Villa, Benton Park, Lafayette Square and Soulard neighborhoods.

Bush said her office has heard “numerous” complaints from residents, who’ve described the odors as “acrid," “metallic,” and similar to “burning iPhones" or “burning herbicides.”

“These fumes have persisted in the neighborhoods for years, and residents often feel they cannot venture outside of their homes as the fumes are so debilitating,” Bush wrote to the EPA. “I am concerned that these odors could be causing grave physical harm, as numerous constituents have expressed concerns that they believe the air is leading to adverse health outcomes for them and their families.”

In the letter on Tuesday, Meghan McCollister, regional administrator for the EPA’s Midwest office, wrote that the EPA had already completed a preliminary investigation into odors in all but two neighborhoods cited by Bush — McKinley Heights and Benton Park.

Residents in south St. Louis have previously speculated that foul odors derived from a hazardous waste incineration facility in Sauget, Illinois.

McCollister said the EPA is working with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to plan a community meeting on the matter this summer to explain results and the EPA’s moves going forward.

In the meantime, McCollister encouraged area residents to report potential environmental violations to the EPA. “The more observations, the better,” she wrote. Detailed records of odor occurrence, type of smell and thoughts on possible sources could also assist with the investigation.

Reports can be made on the EPA’s website.