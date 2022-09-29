Eric Schmitt Can't Help Himself, Sues Over Student Loan Relief

He calls people who make under 125k 'elites', files lawsuit with other GOP states

By on Thu, Sep 29, 2022 at 1:12 pm

Eric Schmitt, the man with many lawsuits. - DOYLE MURPHY
DOYLE MURPHY
Eric Schmitt, the man with many lawsuits.

In his most recent lawsuit, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has joined five states in suing the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program.

The lawsuit, signed by Schmitt, who is also the state's Republican nominee for senate, was filed in federal court in Missouri on Wednesday.

​​“The Biden Administration’s executive action to cancel student loan debt was not only unconstitutional, it will unfairly burden working class families and those who chose not to take out loans or have paid them off with even more economic woes,” Schmitt said in a statement. “The Biden Administration’s unlawful edict will only worsen inflation at a time when many Americans are struggling to get by.”
Schmitt joins Republican politicians in Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, South Carolina and Iowa who signed the suit. It marks the second legal challenge to the student loan forgiveness program this week.

The student loan forgiveness plan would eliminate $10,000 in student loan forgiveness for people making less than $125,000 and households making less than $250,000. For Pell Grant recipients, the plan would cut $20,000 in student loan debt. Nearly eight million people would receive loan forgiveness. The application process is set to start in early October.

This marks the newest challenge in a string of lawsuits since Schmitt took over as attorney general in 2019, which has included lawsuits against local Missouri school districts and Biden's environmental legislation.
