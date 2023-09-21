Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

Escaped Convict on the Loose in South St. Louis Stopped to Take a Selfie

Police ask that you not stop to pose for pictures with sex offender Tommy Boyd

By and on Thu, Sep 21, 2023 at 5:39 pm

Original story has been updated to share news of Tommy Boyd's capture.

St. Louis County Police released a photo of a convict who escaped from Mercy South Hospital Thursday morning — and the photo is almost as wild as the fact that the inmate could seemingly make it from south St. Louis County to Tower Grove Park without getting captured. 

The photo, released by St. Louis County Police around 1 p.m., shows convicted sex offender Tommy Boyd squatting next to an unidentified woman, apparently taking a selfie while on the lam.

Sgt. Tracy Panus of the St. Louis County Police Department said the photo was posted on social media. Police believe it was taken this morning. If you look at it closely, the image appears to actually be a photo of a photo — as evidenced by the reflection of a third party’s fingers and face in the screen.

In the photo, Boyd is wearing a black jacket that looks as though it may have a patch on its right arm. Boyd is bald, and according to the Missouri Department of Corrections, is 45 years old, weighs 160 pounds, and is 5 feet 9 inches tall. 

Naturally, people had questions, such as where the photo was taken, so they might know where to avoid.

Panus was asked multiple questions about the woman in the photo but said nothing more than, "There was a female and we're taking care of that with the investigation."

When asked about the woman's identity, Panus said, "Maybe we can release that down the road."

Boyd was imprisoned at Potosi Correctional Facility, serving a 30-year sentence for felony enticement of a child. He was last seen at 3:54 a.m. by staff at Mercy South, where he was taken for an illness that authorities have yet to provide more details on.

At a press briefing Wednesday afternoon, Panus said Boyd is “absolutely dangerous” and dissuaded the public writ large from taking selfies with the escaped convict.

“Do not hesitate to call us,” Panus said. “There is no call that’s considered frivolous at this point.”

Update: St. Louis County Police say they got their guy in Shrewsbury this evening. They tweeted at 8 p.m., "Tommy Boyd was located and taken into custody without incident in the 7300 hundred block of Watson Road a short time ago. St. Louis County Police Department’s Special Response Unit was following up on leads when they located Boyd and took him into custody.

"This arrest was the culmination of local, state, and federal law enforcement collaborating to keep our public safe. Thank you to the media and our community who provided numerous tips to assist in locating this dangerous felon. Our residents are safer tonight with Boyd in custody."

