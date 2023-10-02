Escaped Convict Tommy Boyd Faces Charges for His Day on the Lam

click to enlarge Courtesy St. Louis County PD The selfie Tommy Boyd took whilst on the lam on September 21, 2023.

The Missouri man who escaped from prison custody last month is now facing multiple charges related to his day on the lam.

Tommy Boyd, 45, had been serving a 30-year sentence at Potosi Correctional Facility when he was transferred to Mercy South for medical treatment. In the early hours of Thursday, September 21, Boyd stole a set of keys from one of the corrections officers who was guarding him and used those to remove his restraints. He also took the guard's jacket. Additionally, according to the probable cause statement filed in St. Louis County Circuit Court today, Boyd removed the guard's .40 caliber semiautomatic pistol from her holster, but then decided against stealing the firearm and put it back.

KSDK later reported that one of Boyd's guards was asleep and the other in the bathroom when Boyd took flight.

Boyd, a convicted sex offender, was last seen at the hospital a little before 4 a.m. He spent the entire day on the run, reportedly making his way to the Tower Grove area, where he stopped for a selfie, before ultimately being apprehended at a Dierbergs in Shrewsbury.

Boyd was charged today with one count of escaping from the Missouri Department of Corrections as well as two counts of stealing, one count each for the jacket and the keys he stole from the guard.

Boyd is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm for very briefly possessing the guard's gun. Even though he ultimately did not steal it, he is a convicted felon and therefore barred from having a gun in his possession, even for the briefest of periods.

The two stealing charges are misdemeanors. The escape and gun-possession ones are felonies.

Boyd's home address is listed in court filings as the Potosi Correctional Center.