Escaped Teen No Longer Wanted for Dogtown Gas Station Murder

Police said that Scott had already been handcuffed when he managed to escape custody and was last seen last seen in the Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood just east of Lafayette Square, running through the Peabody Housing Complex with his hands still secured behind his back.
Scott was a person of interest in the killing of 22-year-old Iyaz Ahmed, who worked at the BP on Hampton Avenue between Highway 40 and Highway 44 in the Dogtown neighborhood.
Ahmed had immigrated to the United States from Bangladesh and was studying computer science at a community college, according to KSDK. Working the overnight shift, he heard someone trying to steal his car. When he went outside to investigate, he was shot and killed.
Scott is still at large, but police no longer believe him to be a person of interest in Ahmed's killing. However, police are searching for Scott for tampering with a motor vehicle and escaping police custody.
The RFT asked the police if the tampering and escape charges both extend from the same incident yesterday. We will update the story when we hear back.
