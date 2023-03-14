ESPN Accidentally Shows Nudity in Battlehawks Locker Room

Somebody tell The Rock we love the XXXFL

By on Tue, Mar 14, 2023 at 3:11 pm

St. Louis is a sports town. Not only do we have the Blues and the Cardinals, but now we have a soccer team and the Battlehawks are back. But some of us who care little for team sports still need a little more encouragement when it comes to following local clubs.

Enter: ESPN.

The Entertainment and Sports Programming Network usually presents sports events and commentary with little space for flavor. It’s mostly just boring stats and uninteresting analysis. Sometimes there will be a heartwarming interview with a player or a segment that digs into their past, but for the most part, ESPN is just serving the facts.

But then the other day, they served up some cake, too.

If you saw this clip of Battlehawks player AJ McCarron greeting his teammates in the locker room, you might have gotten a glimpse of more than a few lockers. There in the background behind McCarron was a glimpse of some impressive Battlehawks backside.

The name of the player wasn’t included in the broadcast, but it’s safe to say that when fans saw the clip they let out a mighty “Ka-Kaw!” After all, it is the law.

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is a digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
