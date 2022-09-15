Vote Today for Best Of St. Louis 2022

ESPN's Max Kellerman Roasted Over Pujols Cheating Accusations

Max Kellerman apologized for questioning Pujols' recent hot streak

By on Thu, Sep 15, 2022 at 10:36 am

click to enlarge Albert Pujols
Ben Munson/St. Louis Cardinals
Members of the media have blamed Albert Pujols' hot streak on performance enhancing drugs.

As Albert Pujols chases the landmark 700 home runs, prominent media members have pointed, not so subtly, at the possibility of Pujols cheating.

On September 12, Max Kellerman, the famous ESPN TV show host, hinted that something else might be causing Pujols’ magical run on the show This Just In.

“I don’t know how he’s doing it,” Kellerman said. “Oh my God, the bat speed, everything, he’s killing the ball. Matter of fact, bartender, I’ll have whatever he’s having. I mean, this is unbelievable. He sure has turned back the clock. I just wonder if there was anything that could be pointed to. How does a player turn back the clock like this? I guess it’s willpower and practice. All these years between then and now, he hasn’t been practicing, apparently.”
 Almost instantly, people pushed back against Kellerman.  Kellerman later issued an apology.

“Yesterday on This Just In we showed video of Albert Pujols as he chases 700 home runs,” he said. “I commented that he seemed to be hitting the ball much better than he has in a long time. Some, including Albert, inferred that my curiosity as to how he was achieving this recent level of success could only mean that he was benefiting from something other than a lot of hard work, practice and his natural ability. For that, I apologize to Albert and the Cardinals organization.”

But Kellerman isn’t the first media member to levy similar claims.

On August 30, Barstool’s Chris Klemmer questioned, in a blog post titled, “This Albert Pujols Hot Streak Feels Fishy,” how Pujols transformed from a guy hitting .189 in July to one of the hottest players in baseball. He said he wasn’t “saying Pujols is using PED's.” But the article certainly expressed skepticism about Pujols’ final hurrah.

“It seems that the media is celebrating this run but with a bit of apprehension. No one is publicly accusing Pujols of anything nefarious and they shouldn't do that outright without proof. But it also feels like no one is asking any questions," Klemmer wrote.

Tags:

Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

Trending

Player at St. Louis Chess Cup Accused of Using Anal Beads To Cheat

By Ryan Krull

Hans Niemann was sort of accused of cheating at the Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis.

In Wash U's shadow, 3 St. Louisans Struggle at the Corner of Hope and Despair

By Olivia Poolos

From left: Kayla, Keith and Sherry have been working at the intersection of Forest Park Parkway and Skinker Boulevard for years.

St. Peters Amazon Workers Walk Out Over Pay, Working Conditions

By Mike Fitzgerald

J. Lopez speaks at the STL8 Rally.

'Without the Bible, There is No America': Josh Hawley's Unhinged NatCon Speech

By Rosalind Early

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) claimed that "without the Bible, there is no America" at NatCon this week.

Also in News

Mike Parson Doesn't Want Your Student Debt Forgiven

By Rosalind Early

Republicans don't want Biden to forgive student loan debt, advice we're sure he'll take under consideration.

Hartmann: Missouri Just Can't Reason About Taxes

By Ray Hartmann

Missouri Governor Mike Parson wants to lower Missouri's tax rate forever because the we have a temporary budget surplus.

Court Order Would Close Agape Boarding School After Alleged Abuse

By Clara Bates and Tessa Weinberg

Agape boarding school in Stockton, MO.

Eric Schmitt Takes Aim at Journalists in Open Records Request

By Benjamin Simon

Eric Schmitt is filing records requests left and right.
More

Digital Issue

September 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us