ESPN's Max Kellerman Roasted Over Pujols Cheating Accusations

As Albert Pujols chases the landmark 700 home runs, prominent media members have pointed, not so subtly, at the possibility of Pujols cheating.
On September 12, Max Kellerman, the famous ESPN TV show host, hinted that something else might be causing Pujols’ magical run on the show This Just In.
“I don’t know how he’s doing it,” Kellerman said. “Oh my God, the bat speed, everything, he’s killing the ball. Matter of fact, bartender, I’ll have whatever he’s having. I mean, this is unbelievable. He sure has turned back the clock. I just wonder if there was anything that could be pointed to. How does a player turn back the clock like this? I guess it’s willpower and practice. All these years between then and now, he hasn’t been practicing, apparently.”
Almost instantly, people pushed back against Kellerman.
Here is @maxkellerman insinuating Albert Pujols has been cheating. #STLCARDS https://t.co/qzb5jGoITp pic.twitter.com/64N7g3rHbj— That's A Winner Podcast (@ThatsAWinnerPod) September 12, 2022
Albert Pujols should sue you for slander you piece of garbage— Glorious Purpose (@GodofGreen11) September 13, 2022
Max Kellerman’s take on Albert Pujols is horrendous and slanderous. He was very careful to not accuse Pujols of taking PEDs because he knew a lawsuit would be coming his way if he actually said what he we insinuating. It’s cowardly and pathetic. Absurd. #STLCards— Caleb Noble (@calebnoble08) September 13, 2022
Kellerman later issued an apology.
Dear Max Kellerman: shut the fuck up.— Jacquie Stephens 🦅 (@Jazmo0712) September 12, 2022
“Yesterday on This Just In we showed video of Albert Pujols as he chases 700 home runs,” he said. “I commented that he seemed to be hitting the ball much better than he has in a long time. Some, including Albert, inferred that my curiosity as to how he was achieving this recent level of success could only mean that he was benefiting from something other than a lot of hard work, practice and his natural ability. For that, I apologize to Albert and the Cardinals organization.”
Here is @maxkellerman apology to @PujolsFive and the @Cardinals for insinuating Pujols used PEDs or something else to improve this season. #STLCards https://t.co/UIBRKCUOV2 pic.twitter.com/cthFCSJn0n— That's A Winner Podcast (@ThatsAWinnerPod) September 13, 2022
But Kellerman isn’t the first media member to levy similar claims.
On August 30, Barstool’s Chris Klemmer questioned, in a blog post titled, “This Albert Pujols Hot Streak Feels Fishy,” how Pujols transformed from a guy hitting .189 in July to one of the hottest players in baseball. He said he wasn’t “saying Pujols is using PED's.” But the article certainly expressed skepticism about Pujols’ final hurrah.
“It seems that the media is celebrating this run but with a bit of apprehension. No one is publicly accusing Pujols of anything nefarious and they shouldn't do that outright without proof. But it also feels like no one is asking any questions," Klemmer wrote.