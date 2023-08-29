Eureka Man Arrested for Bringing a Gun to a Fist Fight

click to enlarge Courtesy St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office Zackary Goughenour faces three felony charges.

A 20-year-old from Eureka faces three separate charges after bring a gun to a fist fight.According to Overland Police, on Monday, Zackary Goughenour texted a 17-year-old that he wanted to fight. But when he later showed up at the victim's home and began to "mess with" vehicles parked outside, he didn't just bring his fists — but rather a gun.Goughenour allegedly pistol-whipped the victim after he and his father ran outside their home. After Goughenour put the gun away, according to police, he and the victim began fighting. They were still fighting when police arrived.Police found a gun in Goughenour's vehicle, and he was arrested and charged with three felonies: assault firsst degree, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon - exhibiting."While a fistfight in and of itself is not the best solution to personal differences, bringing a gun to a fistfight is good way to end up in jail," St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a statement.