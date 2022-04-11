Exclusive: Man At Center of Fracas Between Kim Gardner and Police Speaks

SCREENGRAB Body cam shows Allen Robinson being put in the back of a police van.

The man at the center of a controversial March 19 incident — which police claim was an attempted police carjacking, and Kim Gardner’s office says was not — says he was in no way trying to steal a car.



In the weeks since police arrested 27-year-old Allen Robinson, the incident has become a politically charged, national flashpoint.

"The last thing I would do is try to steal a car," Robinson tells the RFT, in a video interview from Jefferson County Jail.

In the early hours of Sunday, March 19, Robinson was celebrating his birthday on a party bus, he explains. At some point he got off the bus and walked toward a friend's house, passing through the LaSalle neighborhood.

Just then, two officers, whose names have not been released, responded to shots fired in the same area. (It is unclear who fired the shots.)

The officers — who were in a police pickup truck — say that they were driving along Chouteau when Robinson came up to the passenger side, pulled a gun and pointed it “directly at the torso and head” of one of the officers.



His intent, they say, was to carjack the vehicle, adding that, when he realized the vehicle belonged to police, he ran off.

The attempted carjacking story made news across the country. The general take: St. Louis is so dangerous that even the police worry about getting carjacked.



But the story was only getting started.

Though police sought charges against Robinson for first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and resisting arrest, the office of Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner charged Robinson only with unlawful use of a weapon, for "flourishing" a gun.

The police's description of the event as an attempted carjacking was an "unfortunate and inaccurate characterization," her office claimed.

Gardner's decision not to prosecute became bigger news than the incident itself.



"St. Louis prosecutors will not charge man arrested for trying to carjack police officers," read Fox News's headline.



"Woke St. Louis DA refuses to charge armed robbery suspect who tried to CARJACK marked police car and pointed gun at officers inside," read the Daily Mail.

The conflict also exacerbated tensions between the prosecutor’s office and city police, which were already running high.

The two major St. Louis police unions — The Ethical Society of Police and the Saint Louis Police Officers Association — came out in support of the police. But last week Chris Hinckley, chief warrant officer for the Circuit Attorney's Office, accused the police of lying.

Hinckley showed a room of reporters grainy surveillance video from a business half a block away.

click to enlarge SCREENGRAB The Circuit Attorney's Office says surveillance video contradicts the account given by two police officers.

“[Robinson] appears to be walking to cross the street, but he stops due to the officers’ vehicle coming up upon him," Hinckley said. "He takes a step back. He keeps his hands by his side and then moves to the left side of the vehicle, walking, never increasing or decreasing his pace. His hands appear to remain by his side.”

As for Robinson, he says that, when he was arrested that night, he had no clue why.

"I was going to my destination, trying to make it there," Robinson says. "Everything just went left."

After leaving the party bus, he noticed a white truck following him and got nervous. He had a gun on him — legal, he says — though he did not say whether or not he “flourished” it.

"They could have been anyone," Robinson says. "The car was tinted up. No police sign. No police lights.... I was just trying to make it to my destination safe.

"I asked them why they were following me," he continues. "They [drove] off. They didn't say anything. If it was a police car, why did they pull off?"



Though police say the white police truck was fully marked, in the grainy surveillance

video it is difficult to tell. Police pickup trucks are less commonly seen

on city streets than police SUVs.

The Circuit Attorney's Office also released more than five worth minutes of snippets from one of the officers' body cams, taken from the hours following the incident.

In one snippet, shortly after the incident, one of the officers says: “He literally ran up to my car. He didn’t know it was a police car. He ran up to my car and put the [gun] right at [the other officer’s] window."

"That's him, that's him," the officer says in another snippet, as Robinson is put in the police van.

"No way,” Robinson can be heard saying. “What?"

Another snippet features the officer using a urinal. “He put the gun up to the window, to [the other officer's] window,” he says. “As we turned the corner, he came from the bus stop and ran up to the car and put the gun to the window.”



Later, the officer says: “That gun was that close to [the other officer's] head at that damn window…And dude wasn’t backing down. He wasn’t fixin’ to run.”





click to enlarge SCREENGRAB Twenty-seven-year-old Allen Robinson speaks to the RFT from Jefferson County Jail.

The Circuit Attorney’s Office said it was rare for them to release this type of footage, but felt it was warranted due to the extreme discrepancies in the accounts.What is shown on the surveillance video is “nowhere near what [the officer] represented” in his account, Hinckley says.“The allegations made by Mr. Hinckley could be construed as a crime,” Police Chief John Hayden responded, in a letter to Gardner. “In review of this material…we find no indication that our officers committed a criminal offense, nor were their statements intentionally misleading.”Since about March 21, Robinson has been in the Jefferson County Jail in Hillsboro, where he is being held on an unrelated charge of property damage.Robinson tells thehe hasn't seen the surveillance video and, with little access to media, was largely unaware that his arrest had turned into a national story. Robinson says he only found out about the carjacking charge while being booked at the police station."What? Are you serious?" he said.He also remains adamant he had no desire to steal the police truck."I have no idea why they felt like I was trying to rob them," he says. “I felt like I was being followed. It was a regular truck. Not marked as police."Robinson says during his arrest he was injured, showing thea scar going down the middle of his forehead."They busted my head open and roughed me up a little bit," he claims. "My arm was kind of swollen when they slammed me down.""I asked what they were detaining me for, and they never gave a response," he adds.Gardner’s office has since dropped the "flourishing" charge against Robinson, who is no longer facing any charges whatsoever from the city.His next court date is on April 18, on the unrelated property damage charge.