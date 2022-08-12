Expect a 'Hibernation Zone' in Missouri This Winter, Almanac Says

Get your coats ready, St. Louis. We're in for it now.
After a hard summer with historic flooding and severe heat waves, we'll get to enjoy just a bit of fall before the winter rocks us once more. The Old Farmers' Almanac released its predictions for the upcoming winter season, and Missouri falls into the "hibernation zone." That means a snow-filled, "glacial" season.
"This winter will be filled plenty of shaking, shivering, and shoveling," the prediction reads.
North Central states (that includes Missouri) will experience "extremely cold temperatures, (possibly 40° below zero!) especially during mid-January." The almanac says to expect January of 2023 to be the stormiest part of winter.
The almanac reported a 94 percent accuracy in predicting precipitation for the 2021-22 winter, and a 50 percent accuracy in temperature, making their total accuracy rate about 72 percent — just below their regularly reported accuracy rate of 80 percent. Other sources say the almanac is only 50 percent accurate, so stay tuned to see how this prediction plays out.
Last year, the Old Farmers' Almanac reported a "bone-chilling" winter for Missouri.