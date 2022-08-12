Expect a 'Hibernation Zone' in Missouri This Winter, Almanac Says

Vote Today for Best Of St. Louis 2022

The Old Farmers' Almanac says Missouri will see a snow-filled winter

By on Fri, Aug 12, 2022 at 12:37 pm


click to enlarge Snowy St. Louis streets
Flickr / Paul Sableman
Winter is about to be wild, the Farmers' Almanac says.

Get your coats ready, St. Louis. We're in for it now.

After a hard summer with historic flooding and severe heat waves, we'll get to enjoy just a bit of fall before the winter rocks us once more. The Old Farmers' Almanac released its predictions for the upcoming winter season, and Missouri falls into the "hibernation zone." That means a snow-filled, "glacial" season.
Related
Pershing and DeBaliviere avenues were overwhelmed by flood waters after rain deluged St. Louis streets on July 28.

St. Louis Just Endured Its Second Wettest July Since 1874: July precipitation in St. Louis was 311 percent higher than normal


"This winter will be filled plenty of shaking, shivering, and shoveling," the prediction reads.

North Central states (that includes Missouri) will experience "extremely cold temperatures, (possibly 40° below zero!) especially during mid-January." The almanac says to expect January of 2023 to be the stormiest part of winter.

The almanac reported a 94 percent accuracy in predicting precipitation for the 2021-22 winter, and a 50 percent accuracy in temperature, making their total accuracy rate about 72 percent — just below their regularly reported accuracy rate of 80 percent. Other sources say the almanac is only 50 percent accurate, so stay tuned to see how this prediction plays out.

Last year, the Old Farmers' Almanac reported a "bone-chilling" winter for Missouri.
Related
This Winter in Missouri Will Be 'Positively Bone-Chilling,' Says Old Farmer's Almanac

This Winter in Missouri Will Be 'Positively Bone-Chilling,' Says Old Farmer's Almanac


News Slideshows

Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]
DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]

