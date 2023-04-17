CLICK FOR TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH: THE ULTIMATE KENTUCKY DERBY WATCH PARTY ON MAY 6!

Fake Website Casts Missouri Senator as Child Wedding Planner

Senator Mike Moon (R-Ash Grove) went viral last week for his comments on child marriages

By on Mon, Apr 17, 2023 at 1:47 pm

click to enlarge Republican state Senator Mike Moon (R-Ash Grove), at an anti-abortion rally in St. Louis in 2021. - DANNY WICENTOWSKI
DANNY WICENTOWSKI
Republican state Senator Mike Moon (R-Ash Grove), at an anti-abortion rally in St. Louis in 2021.

A comment made by a Missouri senator last week was so wild it caught the attention of national news outlets and South Park and Mad TV writer Toby Morton. And he made a website out of it.

Morton's website, senatormikemoon.com, satirizes Senator Mike Moon (R-Ash Grove), who defended child marriage during a hearing on his bill to ban transgender youth from accessing gender-affirming care.

During the hearing, Representative Peter Merideth (D-St. Louis) called out Moon for sponsoring the bill when Moon opposed a previous measure that would have barred Missourians ages 15 and under from marriage. 
"I've heard you talk about parents' rights to raise their kids how they want," Merideth said. "In fact, I just double checked. You voted 'no' on making it illegal for kids to be married to adults at the age of 12 if their parents consented to it."

"Do you know any kids who have been married at age 12?" Moon responded. "I do. And guess what? They're still married."

The comment spurred widespread criticism of Moon. Online commenters called Moon "a groomer" and said he condoned child rape.

Morton's website shows Moon as a child-marriage wedding planner with sample images of Moon's "work" showing underage girls with done-up hair.

"I've been around for a long time," a blurb on the website reads. "I know a LOT of people. Some of those people married young... Like really young. My buddy married a 12-year-old girl and everyone was all "Duuuude, gross! What are you doing?? Not me. I stood by my people. And you know what? They're STILL MARRIED!!!! Take THAT ya wake doubters!"

A fake "book now" portal says customers get 20 percent off their first appointment if they use the code "12yrs."

Moon later explained his vote on the marriage bill in a video released by the Missouri Senate. He said he didn't support adults marrying children and did not condone child rape.
He said he was referring to a couple he knew for several decades. The children got married when they were 12 and 11, he said. Their parents allowed them to do so after the girl, 11, became pregnant.

He apologized if his words offended anyone and quoted Bible verses in support his view that allowing the two children to marry was a way for them to right their sins.

His defense sounds surprisingly similar to Morton's website. "Don't forget that you voted me in, Missouri!" The website reads. "I'm gonna make sure parents have the right to marry off as many of their kids as they want like God intended!"

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
