Falling Tree Kills 5-Year-Old Boy in Jennings

St. Louis County Police told KMOV that Robert "RJ" Lawrence III was in his bedroom when the tree fell into that portion of the house. The boy was knocked unconscious and trapped beneath the tree.
In a GoFundMe fundraiser for the family, Jennings Councilwoman Nadia Quinn writes that to her knowledge, it took 45 minutes for help to arrive. "A neighbor physically had to drive to the police station to get help as the 911 dispatch was unavailable," she wrote.
Quinn writes that Lawrence's mother, LaWanda Thomas, also has a three-year-old child and is staying in a hotel. Thomas, she writes, "needs emergency shelter, funds for food, clothing, transportation, etc. This family has lost everything. The roof of the home is a gaping hole and all material items are a complete loss. Everything has been rained on and is inaccessible."
So far, Quinn has raised just under $4,000.
The storms that swept into the region on Saturday, July 1, claimed at least one other life. The Post-Dispatch reports that a 33-year-old woman was trapped in her car by a tree that fell in the city's Forest Park Southeast neighborhood.
Former aldermanic candidate Helen Petty wrote on Twitter that a neighbor tried to call 911 for 30 minutes.
"She was alive and responsive," Petty wrote. "By the time someone got through and the fire department arrived she still had a pulse, but ultimately didn't make it. WE HAVE TO DO BETTER. She may very well be alive if we had a functioning 911 system."
