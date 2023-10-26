Fast Food CEO Mike Hamra Enters Missouri Governor Race

He says he's driven by a desire to "end partisan food fights" and "serve" the people

By on Thu, Oct 26, 2023 at 2:06 pm

click to enlarge Screenshot from campaign video.
Screenshot
Mike Hamra announced his candidacy today and released a campaign video, "Get Things Done," set in one of his Wendy's franchises.

Mike Hamra, an entrepreneur from Springfield, Missouri, is entering the race to be Missouri’s next governor. 

Hamra will now face off with Crystal Quade, the minority leader from the Missouri House of Representatives, in a bid to become the Democratic nominee for governor. 

In his campaign video, Hamra sets himself up as a candidate with a bias toward action. “I’m running for Governor because our political leaders in Jefferson City seem to be out of ideas. … It’s time we change things. … If something doesn’t work, we’ll keep coming up with new ideas until we get the job done,” adding that current elected leaders are caught up in “partisan food fights.”

The food fight line is a not-so-subtle hint about Hamra’s background. He made a name for himself through his company Hamra Enterprises, a restaurant franchise group that operates nearly 200 Panera and Wendy’s locations across the country, the latter of which features heavily in his campaign kick-off video. He says that his approach to business revolves around the concept that “when you invest in your employees and your communities, your business will grow.”

This philosophy is echoed through his campaign’s policy proposals, which include bolstering workforce training to attract the “high-wage, high tech jobs of the future” and facilitating small-business growth. Hamra says he gained an acute awareness of the issues facing small businesses during his tenure as the chair of Family Enterprise USA, a non-profit advocacy organization.

Hamra also plans to reevaluate the costs associated with childcare and health care to relieve the financial burden on families struggling in the wake of record inflation. Demonstrating his commitment to families, Hamra has raised millions for charities focused on fighting childhood illnesses and contributed to the development of 600 low income and senior housing units throughout Missouri. Hamra also plans on restoring bodily autonomy to people who can become pregnant in Missouri.

