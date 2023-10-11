Fast Food King Wants to Be Missouri's Next Governor (Maybe)

Mike Hamra has deep pockets — and he's a Democrat

By on Wed, Oct 11, 2023 at 3:32 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Panera location.
Jenna Jones
Mike Hamra owns a lot of these.
The restaurants he owns allow diners to pick two — but Mike Hamra seems to be hoping that voters will pick him as the one.

The scion of a family-owned Springfield, Missouri, company that owns chain eateries across the South, including Wendy's and Panera Bread, Hamra recently formed an exploratory committee to run for Missouri governor in 2024, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Unlike the frontrunners for the job, Hamra is a Democrat. But he has enough money that he could still make this one interesting.

Just a few months ago, Hamra Enterprises announced it had acquired 24 more Panera Bread Co. locations in Alabama, Georgia and Louisiana. Two months before that, it announced plans to open 24 new Caribou Coffees throughout Missouri, including some locations in St. Louis. As of June, the company had 7,400 employees in 11 states.

Hamra's father Sam started the company in 1975 with a single Wendy's franchise, according to its website. Mike Hamra joined the company in 2001 after working for a time as a lawyer. He now serves as its president and CEO.

Hamra told the Post-Dispatch he was still mulling a potential run but would likely decide within the month. That could be bad news for House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, who previously announced her run in the Democratic primary back in July

But it's surely good news for Missouri voters who want a leader who shares their penchant for fast food and reasonable prices — even if Hamra does call his bakery outlets "Panera" instead of the more politically advantageous St. Louis Bread Co. We just can just envision the attack ads now: "Hamra says Panera. Does he really deserve your vote, St. Louis?"
Related
State Representative Crystal Quade announced her bid for governor over the weekend.

Candidate for Missouri Governor Shows off Roller Derby Skills: Both Crystal Quade and Karla May made campaign announcements over the weekend

Related
Representative Crystal Quade speaks at a rally for transgender rights on March 29, 2023.

Ohio's Issue 1 Should Be a Lesson for Missouri Republicans, Crystal Quade Says: The Senate minority leader also sees GOP infighting as a serious obstacle to progress

Related
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.

Please God Not Another One: Gubernatorial candidate Jay Ashcroft is a cookie-cutter Missouri politician, and we're sick of them


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of Euclid Media Group, overseeing publications in eight cities. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and was previously editor-in-chief of the RFT and the LA Weekly. She lives in St. Louis.
Scroll to read more Missouri News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Missouri Teacher Brianna Coppage Is OnlyFans' ‘Favorite MILF’

By Ryan Krull

St. Clair High School teacher Brianna Coppage is leaning into her side gig on OnlyFans.

A Solar Eclipse Will Mostly Blot Out the Sun in St. Louis This Saturday

By Jessica Rogen

No, that's not the moon. That's the sun during a solar eclipse as viewed from South City.

A St. Louis Cop Said No to Kim Gardner — and Killers Got Off Easy

By Jeremy Kohler and Ryan Krull

Former St. Louis police detective Roger Murphey poses for a portrait Friday, June 16, 2023, in an alley behind buildings on Shenandoah Avenue.

A Giant Indoor Pickleball Complex Is Coming Soon to Olivette

By Sarah Fenske

Conceptual rendering of Padel + Pickle Club of St. Louis.

Also in News

St. Louis Women's Shelter Is Getting Something New: Kennels

By Sarah Fenske

Women's Safe House groundbreaking for new pet kennels.

Pagedale Man Who Shot His Son’s Football Coach Turns Himself In

By Ryan Krull

Pagedale Man Who Shot His Son’s Football Coach Turns Himself In

A Solar Eclipse Will Mostly Blot Out the Sun in St. Louis This Saturday

By Jessica Rogen

No, that's not the moon. That's the sun during a solar eclipse as viewed from South City.

The RFT Is Hiring an Arts & Culture Writer

By Sarah Fenske

We're still the same paper you know and love (you love us, right?)
More

Digital Issue

October 11, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us