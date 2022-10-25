FBI Seeks Public's Help Investigating St. Louis School Shooting

Agency warns of increase in social media threats about further shootings

By on Tue, Oct 25, 2022 at 10:34 am

click to enlarge A shooting at CVPA High School in south St. Louis this morning left three injured. - Monica Obradovic
Monica Obradovic
A shooting at CVPA High School in south St. Louis this morning left three injured.

The FBI is aiding St. Louis police in investigating yesterday's shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts Academy, which left three people, including the shooter, dead.

The FBI is asking for any pictures or videos of the attack and has created a portal for those materials to be uploaded to.

Yesterday evening at a press conference, St. Louis FBI Special Agent in Charge Jay Greenburg said that in the hours following the shooting, the agency had seen an uptick in “allegations of potential school shooters.”

"Some of our kids who have seen this, they're thinking about it right now. And so they have started talking about this or sharing this, whether they think it's a joke, or it's serious," Greenberg said. "Any hoax or any joke that they're sending about school shootings right now will be taken incredibly seriously. We would ask that the volume of that drop as opposed to rise up."

The St. Louis FBI field office posted to their official Twitter account, "Hoax threats divert law enforcement resources AND are serious federal crimes,"

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

News Slideshows

Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

News Slideshows

Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Trending

Police: Former Student Orlando Harris Is Suspect in St. Louis School Shooting

By Monica Obradovic

Police swarmed this house in the city's Carondelet neighborhood after this morning's deadly shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.

Teacher Jean Kuczka Identified as Central VPA Shooting Victim

By Monica Obradovic

Teacher Jean Kuczka Identified as Central VPA Shooting Victim

CVPA Shooter Yelled, 'All of You Are Gonna Die,' Student Says

By Ryan Krull and Monica Obradovic

A shooting at CVPA High School in south St. Louis this morning left three injured.

3 Dead After Shooting at South St. Louis High School

By Monica Obradovic

Police swarmed the area around Central Visual and Performing Arts High School Monday morning after a shooter entered the school at approximately 9:10 a.m.

Also in News

Hartmann: Jana Elementary’s Quick Closure May Be Too Little, Too Late

By Ray Hartmann

Waste from the Manhattan Project continues to poison St. Louis' Coldwater Creek — even though the federal government first reported that contamination in 1989.

You Can Now Apply For Federal Student Loan Relief — Here's How

By Jenna Jones

Now President Joe Biden at a rally in Missouri.

Overdoses Rise in Missouri Prisons Despite Strict New Mail Policy

By Ryan Krull

Inmate mail is routed through a mail center in Florida and a digital rendering of those items is sent to inmate tablets.

Hartmann: A Strong Yes for a Weak Amendment 3

By Ray Hartmann

John Payne, campaign manager for Legal Missouri.
More

Digital Issue

October 19, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us