FBI Seeks Public's Help Investigating St. Louis School Shooting

A shooting at CVPA High School in south St. Louis this morning left three injured.
The FBI is aiding St. Louis police in investigating yesterday's shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts Academy
, which left three people, including the shooter, dead.
The FBI is asking for any pictures or videos of the attack and has created a portal
for those materials to be uploaded to.
Yesterday evening at a press conference, St. Louis FBI Special Agent in Charge Jay Greenburg said that in the hours following the shooting, the agency had seen an uptick in “allegations of potential school shooters.”
"Some of our kids who have seen this, they're thinking about it right now. And so they have started talking about this or sharing this, whether they think it's a joke, or it's serious," Greenberg said. "Any hoax or any joke that they're sending about school shootings right now will be taken incredibly seriously. We would ask that the volume of that drop as opposed to rise up."
The St. Louis FBI field office posted to their official Twitter account, "Hoax threats divert law enforcement resources AND are serious federal crimes,"
