STL Wing Week is Here, Presented by Slane Irish Whiskey. Click Here for Details!

FDA Approves Narcan for Over-the-Counter Use

The medication, which rapidly reverses overdoses, can now be sold at Missouri grocery and drug stores and gas stations

By on Thu, Mar 30, 2023 at 12:56 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Narcan
VCU Capital News Service / Flickr
Narcan, or naloxone, will soon be easier for Missouri shoppers to pick up.

A life-saving medication that rapidly reverses the effects of opioid overdoses will soon become way easier to get.

The federal Food and Drug Administration has approved naloxone, or Narcan Nasal Spray, for over-the-counter use.

Naloxone has been available at most Missouri pharmacies without prescriptions since 2017. But the FDA's recent approval means consumers will have more options. It allows Naloxone to be sold on shelves at grocery and drug stores, gas stations, as well as online — without having to speak to a pharmacist.

It's not yet clear on when Missouri retailers will implement the FDA's new approval, but here's a few locations where you can already receive naloxone for free.

The FDA's action comes after overdose deaths reached an all-time high in 2021. Though overdose deaths have declined slightly since then, annual drug overdose deaths were still 25 percent higher than they were before the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 50 percent from about five years before that.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more Missouri News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Catholics Have Obtained St. Louis' Holy Toe (Yes, Really)

By Sarah Fenske

The holy relic: part of the toe bone of St. Louis the King.

World Bird Sanctuary Eagle Finds Rock, Becomes Its Mom

By Monica Obradovic

World Bird Sanctuary Eagle Finds Rock, Becomes Its Mom

Severe Weather, Including Tornadoes, Could Hit St. Louis Friday

By Ryan Krull

Severe Weather, Including Tornadoes, Could Hit St. Louis Friday

How St. Louis' Laurell K. Hamilton Created Badass Vampire Hunter Anita Blake

By Jessica Rogen

Laurell K. Hamilton is the author of the Anita Blake, Vampire Hunter series as well as the popular Merry Gentry, Fey Detective series.

Also in News

Almuttan Family Has Ties to Eyesore Pine Lawn Property

By Ryan Krull

Alderwoman Dionne Jones in front of a Pine Lawn property she calls an eyesore.

PETA to Protest at Cardinals Opening Day Today

By Rosalind Early

Budweiser's controversial treatment of its Clydesdales has prompted PETA to protest today.

Kim Gardner and Andrew Bailey Get Their First Date in Court

By Ryan Krull

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner at a February 2023 press conference.

Severe Weather, Including Tornadoes, Could Hit St. Louis Friday

By Ryan Krull

Severe Weather, Including Tornadoes, Could Hit St. Louis Friday
More

Digital Issue

March 29, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us