Vote Today for Best Of St. Louis 2022

FEMA: No Money for Cars With Expired Tags

The federal agency says vehicles without up-to-date registration don't qualify for flood damage compensation

By on Thu, Aug 25, 2022 at 10:45 am

Some St. Louis drivers skating by with temp tags may be in for rude awakening after flooding destroyed numerous local vehicles. - Screengrab from @FMtheWeatherman / Twitter
Screengrab from @FMtheWeatherman / Twitter
Some St. Louis drivers skating by with temp tags may be in for rude awakening after flooding destroyed numerous local vehicles.

St. Louis is notorious for its drivers cruising around with registration tags that are months, and often years, out of date. Expired temp tags are such a common sight in the city that lax attitudes around them have become an unwritten rule.

However, anyone who was driving around with expired tags and then had their car ruined by recent flooding may find that lax attitude coming back to bite them.

According to FEMA, if your car's registration wasn't valid when flood waters damaged it, you are pretty much out of luck in terms of getting relief from the federal agency.

According to Bob Howard, a manager with FEMA's Joint Information Center, a vehicle's owner must provide "vehicle registration valid at the time of the disaster" to receive reimbursement for a car damaged by flooding.

Howard clarified that expired temporary tags or an expired registration forecloses any possibility of compensation from FEMA for the damaged vehicle.

In addition to needing the registration to be up to date, Howard says that the car owner also needs to provide proof their vehicle meets Missouri's minimum requirements for insurance.

Additionally, FEMA will only issue reimbursement if the owner has no other operable vehicle.

So if you're currently driving around on expired tags, you might want to swing by the DMV. The next once-in-a-century natural disaster will be here before you know it.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

Trending

VIDEO: Chicago Cubs Fans Brawl While Cardinals Win

By Ryan Krull

VIDEO: Chicago Cubs Fans Brawl While Cardinals Win (2)

Resist STL Infiltrates Anti-Abortion Fundraiser, Crashes Stage in Booty Shorts

By Daniel Hill

After protesting an anti-abortion group, Resist STL gathered for a group photo.

Record Number of Missouri School Districts Switched to 4-Day Week

By Benjamin Simon

Nearly 25 percent of districts in Missouri have switched to 4-day school weeks.

Missouri School District Plans To Paddle Students

By Rosalind Early

We're pretty sure this isn't what the Cassville Schools look like.

Also in News

Missouri School District Plans To Paddle Students

By Rosalind Early

We're pretty sure this isn't what the Cassville Schools look like.

Record Number of Missouri School Districts Switched to 4-Day Week

By Benjamin Simon

Nearly 25 percent of districts in Missouri have switched to 4-day school weeks.

Missouri Boarding Schools Accused of Physical and Sexual Abuse

By Clara Bates

St. Louis Attorney Joseph Neill is accused of sexually abusing a client.

‘I’m Not Worth Your Gucci?’ Missouri Preacher Asks in Viral Sermon

By Benjamin Simon

Rev. Carlton Funderburke apologizes after berating his congregation for not getting him a watch.
More

Digital Issue

August 24, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us