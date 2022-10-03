Ferguson Man Posing as Student Accused of Assault at Normandy High

Antonio Batts is charged with trespassing and assault

By on Mon, Oct 3, 2022 at 11:49 am

click to enlarge Normandy High School
Google Maps
Normandy High School

A Ferguson man has been charged with multiple offenses for pretending to be a high school student and entering the female bathroom at Normandy High School.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office says that on September 22, 18-year-old Antonio Batts passed himself off a new student to gain entry to the north county high school.

According to a probable cause statement, Batts entered the school's women's restroom and "touched the buttocks of one female student."

When the student resisted Batts, he grabbed the student's shirt at the neck. The student, however, managed to get away.

"[Batts] remained in the building before he was apprehended, asking female students if they would like to meet him in the bathroom to engage in sexual conduct," the probable cause statement says.

Batts is now facing one trespassing and two assault charges. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

"This behavior is very concerning to us," St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a statement to media. "The safety of students, particularly at school, is of the utmost importance to our office. We are grateful the victim was not seriously harmed."

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Trending

Of Course Controversial TikTok Star Britt Barbie is From Missouri

By Riverfront Times Staff

Of Course Controversial TikTok Star Britt Barbie is From Missouri

Teacher Accused of Raping Student Dies in County Jail

By Ryan Krull

Booking photo for Brandon Holbrook.

Pastor Jesse Vargas' Victim Says He 'Remorselessly Stole' Her Childhood

By Ryan Krull

Molly Rodgers speaks to the media after the sentencing of Jesse Vargas.

Rosati-Kain High School Should Stay Open, Leave Archdiocese

By Bitty Balducci

Rosati-Kain High School

Also in News

Hartmann: Agape Didn't Fit a MAGA Soundbite, so Schmitt Didn't Stop Abuse

By Ray Hartmann

Eric Schmitt.

Missouri Tax Cut Passes With Bipartisan Support — and Scrutiny

By Ryan Krull

Governor Mike Parson called for a special session of the state legislature to pass the tax cut.

Missouri's Spire To Raise Rates Just in Time for Winter

By Jessica Rogen

A lit gas burner.

Eric Schmitt Can't Help Himself, Sues Over Student Loan Relief

By Benjamin Simon

Eric Schmitt, the man with many lawsuits.
More

Digital Issue

September 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us