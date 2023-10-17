Fewer Than 10 Percent of Missouri Voters Say 'Missour-uh,' Poll Finds

More politicians than actual voters may be using the down-home pronunciation at this point

By on Tue, Oct 17, 2023 at 8:44 am

click to enlarge There's increasingly just one way to say it: Missour-ee. - FLICKR/J. STEPHEN CONN
FLICKR/J. STEPHEN CONN
There's increasingly just one way to say it: Missour-ee.
Memo to Josh Hawley: Next time you're pretending you're one of us, no need to slip into the "Missour-uh" pronunciation. After all, a new poll shows only a small percentage of locals do.

The poll, commissioned by SLU/YouGov, found that only 9.5 percent of likely voters in Missouri opted for "Missour-uh" instead of "Missour-ee."

Even the pollsters were surprised.

“After growing up in Missouri, I was surprised so few Missouri voters used the Missour-uh pronunciation,” Steven Rogers, SLU/YouGov Poll director and associate professor of political science at Saint Louis University, said in a press release. “Using Missour-uh appears to be partly generational. Sixteen percent of voters who are 65 years old or older said Missour-uh, but only 3 percent of voters below the age of 29 said Missour-uh.”

"Missouri-uh" — or, as we've long spelt it at the RFT, "Missourah" — has long been associated with the state's rural politicians, and the poll found that 15 percent of voters in northwest Missouri used that pronunciation. Surprisingly, though, 6 percent of St. Louis voters did as well.

The use is also associated with conservative voters, perhaps because Republicans now dominate rural Missouri. And, indeed, the poll found that “very conservative” or “conservative” voters were approximately 4.5 percent more likely to say Missour-uh than “very liberal” or “liberal voters."

However, the poll found no meaningful difference between men and women, urban and rural, gun owners, or Democrats and Republicans.

If you geek out on this stuff, you can see the complete dataset here.

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of Euclid Media Group, overseeing publications in eight cities. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and was previously editor-in-chief of the RFT and the LA Weekly. She lives in St. Louis.
