Fez-Hat-Wearing PETA Protesters to Beat Inflatable Elephants in St. Louis

Photo courtesy of Flickr / dannyk1982 The protest is over the use of animals in the circus.

There will be quite the spectacle to be witnessed tomorrow outside the Moolah Shrine Center in west county, courtesy of PETA.The animal rights organization has stated that fez-hat-wearing "circus performers" will chain up and then beat "giant inflatable crying elephants" outside the Shiners building near Maryland Heights.PETA is protesting Moolah Shrine Circus, which a statement from PETA says is "among the last remaining shows that still use wild animals who are confined to small crates, kept in shackles, and deprived of any semblance of a natural life."The PETA statement goes on to urge the Shriners to update its circus by making it animal-free.“Cruelty takes center stage at any circus where sensitive animals are tormented into performing demeaning tricks in front of noisy crowds,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said in a statement.The Shriners organization's name is most notable locally for the Shriners Children's St. Louis, a pediatric hospital in the Washington University School of Medicine.