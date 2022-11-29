Fez-Hat-Wearing PETA Protesters to Beat Inflatable Elephants in St. Louis

The animal rights organization is protesting the Shriner's use of animals in its circus

By on Tue, Nov 29, 2022 at 11:01 am

The protest is over the use of animals in the circus.
Photo courtesy of Flickr / dannyk1982
The protest is over the use of animals in the circus.

There will be quite the spectacle to be witnessed tomorrow outside the Moolah Shrine Center in west county, courtesy of PETA.

The animal rights organization has stated that fez-hat-wearing "circus performers" will chain up and then beat "giant inflatable crying elephants" outside the Shiners building near Maryland Heights.

PETA is protesting Moolah Shrine Circus, which a statement from PETA says is "among the last remaining shows that still use wild animals who are confined to small crates, kept in shackles, and deprived of any semblance of a natural life."

The PETA statement goes on to urge the Shriners to update its circus by making it animal-free.

“Cruelty takes center stage at any circus where sensitive animals are tormented into performing demeaning tricks in front of noisy crowds,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said in a statement.

The Shriners organization's name is most notable locally for the Shriners Children's St. Louis, a pediatric hospital in the Washington University School of Medicine.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Read More about Ryan Krull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Man Captured Epic Fog Photo on His Phone

By Monica Obradovic

St. Louis from above on Saturday morning

Kevin Johnson Has Grappled With His Guilt for 17 Years -- But He Doesn't Want to Die

By Monica Obradovic

Kevin Johnson in prison

St. Louis Is a Terrible Place to Find Love, Study Finds

By Rosalind Early

See this happy couple? They probably didn't meet in St. Louis because this is a terrible town to find love, study shows.

St. Louis Comes After Lawyer Who Accused Them of Sunshine Law Violations

By Ryan Krull

Attorney Elad Gross.

Also in News

Missouri Executes Kevin Johnson, 37, for 2005 Slaying of Kirkwood Officer

By Monica Obradovic

Kevin Johnson was executed at 7:40 p.m. on November 29, 2022.

Finally! Scientific Proof That Missourians Can’t Drive

By Sarah Fenske

Missouri: not a safe place to drive.

Potentially 'Monstrous' Weather System Hits Missouri Today

By Jaime Lees

Potentially 'Monstrous' Weather System Hits Missouri Today

St. Louis Is a Terrible Place to Find Love, Study Finds

By Rosalind Early

See this happy couple? They probably didn't meet in St. Louis because this is a terrible town to find love, study shows.
More

Digital Issue

November 23, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us