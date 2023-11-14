Fields Foods Owner Sued for Fraud, Breach of Contract Over Pagedale Store

Beyond Housing says Chris Goodson charged it for items the Pagedale grocery never received

By on Tue, Nov 14, 2023 at 7:49 am

click to enlarge The Fields Foods in Lafayette Square was the chain's flagship location.
Sarah Fenske
The Fields Foods in Lafayette Square was the chain's flagship location.
The owner of the now-shuttered Fields Foods chain of St. Louis-based groceries is being sued by the nonprofit he partnered with to open a grocery store in Pagedale — with the nonprofit alleging fraud and breach of contract.

Pagedale Grocery Development LLC and the nonprofit Beyond Housing filed the lawsuit in St. Louis County Circuit Court late last month. They are suing Goodson along with a number of limited liability companies that he controls.

Goodson opened a Fields Foods in partnership with Beyond Housing in Pagedale in March, saying he hoped to bring fresh food to a food desert in north St. Louis County. But the grocery closed just four months later, and the suit alleges that during that its brief operation, Goodson billed the store and the nonprofit for items that the store did not actually receive. The suit refers to his actions as "intentional wrongdoing."

As the suit tells it, the nonprofit's dispute with Goodson began in September, about a month after Fields vacated the Pagedale property. The lease had held that "all improvements, shelving, refrigerated merchandising units, walk-in freezers, walk-in refrigerators, and other equipment and fixtures" belonged to the Pagedale property, not Fields or Goodson. But after surveying the shuttered store, the nonprofit realized both shopping carts and a meat grinder had been improperly removed from the store.

Goodson returned those items at their request. But the suit says their absence prompted a more thorough accounting. At that point, the nonprofit says, they contacted an equipment vendor that Goodson had supposedly purchased items from — items Goodson billed the nonprofit for — and learned that Goodson had canceled the order.

When pressed, the suit says, Goodson "admitted ... that at least one of the orders for equipment and personal property, and for which Beyond Housing had paid, was never actually received."

The suit continues, "Goodson claimed that he had 'shopped around' and found comparable items to those which he represented had been ordered from the vendor, and Goodson promised to get Plaintiffs copies of the invoices for these replacement items. To date, Plaintiffs have not received the promised documentation/invoices for any replacement items."

The nonprofit alleges its missing property is worth $256,960.79.

The lawsuit also says that it believes Goodson “failed to maintain adequate records of and procedures for company business and failed to keep corporate funds and assets separate from Goodson’s personal assets” and the other companies he operated. With all of Fields Foods’ locations now closed across the metro, the suit asks that Beyond Housing and the limited liability company it created for Pagedale grocery be given their property back — or be reimbursed for any proceeds from its sale.

The suit was filed by Theresa Phelps of Rosenblum Goldhersh on October 25. Neither Goodson nor the companies he represents have yet filed a reply to the allegations. Fields Foods closed its final store, in Lafayette Square, in September.

Neither the company nor Goodson have responded to the RFT’s previous messages seeking comment, and the Fields Foods website "contact us" form no longer works.

Tags:

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of the RFT and its sister papers. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and continues to host its Legal Roundtable, as well participating as an occasional panelist on Nine PBS' Donnybrook. She lives in St. Louis.
