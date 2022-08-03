Flash Flooding Up to 5 Inches Possible in St. Louis Area Tonight

Here we go again.
IMPORTANT UPDATE— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) August 3, 2022
Concern is growing for heavy rain to cause including localized flash flooding across a broader area. Despite varying rainfall amounts, with localized amounts up to 5", impacts can be felt where high rainfall rates occur.
Stay informed at https://t.co/Qu50VkrCQE https://t.co/Yt9Cq2L7Sq pic.twitter.com/EMgoZdXQCz
Another storm is expected to roll through the St. Louis area tonight and with it comes even more worry for local families. We set records last week for the amount of rainfall received and now even more is on the way.
The National Weather Service has been issuing increasingly concerning updates throughout the day today.
They started off just with a warning about heavy rainfall tonight. Then came a tweet about severe storms being possible. And now they’re saying that there is a flash flooding threat tonight with “an increased risk after 9pm."
KMOV meteorologist Leah Hill says that the severe storms are expected to be in the area between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. and could bring winds of 60 miles per hour and large hail, too.
Wednesday 8/3/22 Quick4Cast. Some stronger storms possible today! Hot until then. What you need to know in 30 seconds #mowx #ilwx #stlwx pic.twitter.com/5vdA3esYHT— Leah Hill ⚡️ (@LeahWx11) August 3, 2022
Some families lost everything in the recent flash floods. Those storms were terrifying even during the daytime. But flash flooding after dark like we might get tonight carries entirely new dangers: It’s even more difficult to accurately guess the depth of pools of water when it’s dark outside. So if you have to be out tonight during the storms, double down on that “turn around, don’t drown” advice. It’s just not worth it.
Stay safe, St. Louis.