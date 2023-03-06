Florissant PD Looking for Vehicle in Hit-and-Run Cyclist Death

Investigators released an image of the car believed to have caused the fatal crash

By on Mon, Mar 6, 2023 at 4:14 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A still image released by police of a car believed to be the cause of a fatal crash.
Courtesy Florissant Police
A still image released by police of a car believed to be the cause of a fatal crash.

The Florissant Police Department has released a photo of a car they are searching for in relation to a cyclist's death late last month.

On February 24, a driver struck and killed a cyclist crossing New Florissant Road near St. Francois Street not far from Florissant City Hall.

Florissant Police Department Officer Steve Michael says that police believe that the vehicle shown above struck the cyclist, causing him to fall. Another vehicle then struck and killed the cyclist when he was on the ground.

Michael says that the driver of the second car, the one that killed the cyclist, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. However, the driver believed to have initially struck the cyclist left the scene.

The car in question is a four-door Chevrolet sedan, police say.

A manager at nearby Crest Bowl told Fox2News that the cyclist was a regular at her restaurant and that he rode his bicycle in the area daily.

The death of the cyclist in Florissant comes amid a spike in deaths of pedestrians and cyclists at the hands of motorists in the region.
Related
Janae Edmondson was pinned between two cars and had both of her legs amputated after a crash Saturday night.

Teen's Tragedy Spotlights Traffic Violence Trend in St. Louis: Last year was the deadliest year for traffic violence, according to Trailnet


We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Hartmann: the Strange Mind of a Homophobic Missouri Legislator

By Ray Hartmann

A Missouri bill takes Florida's infamous "Don't Say Gay" bill a step further.

St. Louis Waited Decades for Major League Soccer. It's Finally Here

By Benjamin Simon

A CITY SC fan, wearing a red jersey with a red scarf and a red hat points to the sky while screaming in the stands.

New Missouri Law Would Make Temp Tags a Thing of the Past

By Ryan Krull

Soon the only temp tags you may see in Missouri are vanity plate jokes.

Opinion: What Does It Mean to Be a Progressive in St. Louis Today?

By Blake Strode

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has become a flashpoint in St Louis politics.

Also in News

Hartmann: the Strange Mind of a Homophobic Missouri Legislator

By Ray Hartmann

A Missouri bill takes Florida's infamous "Don't Say Gay" bill a step further.

Abortion Just Got Even More Limited, Thanks to Missouri AG

By Monica Obradovic

Mifepristone: Public Enemy No. 1 to Andrew Bailey

VIDEO: Missouri Police Officer Punches, Tases Man in Violent Arrest

By Ryan Krull

Bystander video shows a violent arrest in southeast Missouri.

You Might Be Able To See the Northern Lights Tonight in Missouri

By Jaime Lees

You Might Be Able To See the Northern Lights Tonight in Missouri
More

Digital Issue

March 1, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us