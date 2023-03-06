Florissant PD Looking for Vehicle in Hit-and-Run Cyclist Death

The Florissant Police Department has released a photo of a car they are searching for in relation to a cyclist's death late last month.
On February 24, a driver struck and killed a cyclist crossing New Florissant Road near St. Francois Street not far from Florissant City Hall.
Florissant Police Department Officer Steve Michael says that police believe that the vehicle shown above struck the cyclist, causing him to fall. Another vehicle then struck and killed the cyclist when he was on the ground.
Michael says that the driver of the second car, the one that killed the cyclist, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. However, the driver believed to have initially struck the cyclist left the scene.
The car in question is a four-door Chevrolet sedan, police say.
A manager at nearby Crest Bowl told Fox2News that the cyclist was a regular at her restaurant and that he rode his bicycle in the area daily.
The death of the cyclist in Florissant comes amid a spike in deaths of pedestrians and cyclists at the hands of motorists in the region.
