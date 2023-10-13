Fontbonne Student Charged with Having Loaded Gun in Dorm Room

Jordan Smith is accused of having a firearm with a loaded 24-round extended magazine

By on Fri, Oct 13, 2023 at 8:17 am

click to enlarge Jordan Smith. - COURTESY OF ST. LOUIS COUNTY PROSECUTING ATTORNEY
COURTESY OF ST. LOUIS COUNTY PROSECUTING ATTORNEY
Jordan Smith.
A 19-year-old Fontbonne student faces felony charges after Clayton Police found a loaded handgun in his dorm room.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Jordan Smith, a resident of Lake St. Louis, with Unlawful Use of a Weapon - Carries Loaded Weapon into School Premises, a Class E felony.

According to prosecutors, a witness told the university's dean of students that Smith had a gun. When police searched his room, they found an FN America 9mm handgun tucked between the mattress and mattress topper.

"The firearm had a loaded 24-round extended magazine inserted in it," according to the prosecutor's office. "There were several more live bullets in the right top of the desk."

The charges can be punishable with up to four years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.


About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of Euclid Media Group, overseeing publications in eight cities. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and was previously editor-in-chief of the RFT and the LA Weekly. She lives in St. Louis.
