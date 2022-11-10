Foolish Thieves Steal Most Recognizable Car in St. Louis

As slick as this paint job is, the victim says it wasn't worth risking his life

By on Thu, Nov 10, 2022 at 2:49 pm

click to enlarge Wayne's red, white and blue ride.
Courtesy
Wayne's red, white and blue ride.

A deal to sell a car painted like the American flag turned scary quickly for the seller last night, leading to a gun being drawn — all over a $20 discrepancy.

The victim, who asked we only refer to him by his first name, Wayne, had arranged to sell his Chevy Cobalt through Facebook Marketplace. The Cobalt's trunk area has been painted blue with white stars while the rest of the body is red and white stripes. Wayne met the potential buyer and another man near a shopping center in the Carondelet neighborhood around 10 p.m. The two men arrived in a dark-grey sedan, not painted like any country's flag in particular.

According to a St. Louis Metropolitan Police incident report, the two suspects handed over the money, but as Wayne counted it, he discovered it was $20 short.

click to enlarge Wayne's red, white and blue ride.
Courtesy photo
Wayne's red, white and blue ride.

When confronted about this, one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and demanded all the money back.

Wayne complied with the demand.

"You know, I was shaking my head at the guy asking him, 'Are you seriously jacking me over this car?'" Wayne tells the RFT.  "And he asked even a better question: 'Are you willing to take a bullet over this car?'"

"He had a point," Wayne says. "I thought bodily injury or my life were not worth this car."

One of the suspects then took off in the red, white and blue Chevrolet while the other followed in the dark-grey sedan.

click to enlarge Crime scene technicians at Wayne's recovered car.
Courtesy photo
Crime scene technicians at Wayne's recovered car.

Perhaps not surprisingly given the unique look of the car, it didn't take long for police to recover the vehicle. Wayne posted on Facebook today that the car had been returned to him. He thanked the city police as well as the police in Jennings.

"If I've learned anything from this experience, it will be that I will never meet anyone unless it's at a public place," Wayne says. [And I'll] check their profile on Facebook for sure."

click to enlarge Wayne's Chevy Coblat with custom paint job was recovered the day after it was stolen.
Wayne's Chevy Coblat with custom paint job was recovered the day after it was stolen.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Longing for Some Nice, Big Wood? St. Louis Has You Covered

By Monica Obradovic

St. Louis City wants to unload its wood on you for free.

Recreational Weed is Legal In Missouri, Here’s What Comes Next

By Monica Obradovic

Amendment 3, the initiative legalizing recreational use of marijuana, won 53% of the vote in Tuesday's midterm.

With Megan Green Win, St. Louis Says 'Bye' to Status Quo

By Monica Obradovic

Megan Green declares victory.

Former St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch Has No Regrets

By Ryan Krull

Bob McCulloch

Also in News

Former Mizzou Basketball Player Found Dead in Alleged Murder-Suicide

By Benjamin Simon

Yellow caution tape warning of a crime scene is wrapped around a pole.

Recreational Weed is Legal In Missouri, Here’s What Comes Next

By Monica Obradovic

Amendment 3, the initiative legalizing recreational use of marijuana, won 53% of the vote in Tuesday's midterm.

Meth Kingpin Accused of St. Louis Kidnapping Found Guilty

By Ryan Krull

Trevor Sparks led a large and violent meth ring, authorities say.

RFT Asks: Will Missouri Ever Turn Blue?

By Benjamin Simon

Anita Manion sits in front of a book shelf in a red shirt.
More

Digital Issue

November 9, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us