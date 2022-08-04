Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

For Laura Keys, the Third Time’s the Charm in 21st Ward Aldermanic Race

Keys will finish the term of John Collins-Muhammad, who resigned in May

By on Thu, Aug 4, 2022 at 7:03 pm

click to enlarge Laura Keys smiles for a photo at her watch party on Tuesday evening. - VIA LAURA KEYS
VIA LAURA KEYS
Laura Keys smiles for a photo at her watch party on Tuesday evening.

In her third time running for the seat, Laura Keys won a special election Tuesday to become the new alderwoman in the 21st ward.

Keys, a Democrat running in the city’s newly nonpartisan elections, gained nearly 57 percent of the vote, securing 671 of the 1,193 total votes. Joann Dyson Williams finished second with nearly 32 percent.

Since winning the race, she says her phone hadn’t stopped ringing since 7 a.m.

“It hasn't sunk in that I have this new position,” she says by phone on Wednesday afternoon. “I look at it as a new job, as opposed to 'I won.' Because I really feel like the ward won and I'm happy for the ward.”

Keys will replace former 21st alderman John Collins-Muhammad, who abruptly resigned in May. Along with former Aldermanic President Lewis Reed and Alderman Jeffery Boyd, Collins-Muhammad was later indicted for allegedly accepting cash bribes. After initially pleading not guilty, it was reported that Collins-Muhammad intends to enter a guilty plea on federal corruption charges.

“There's a lot of work to do to heal the city,” Keys says. “This was devastating.”
Related
Lewis Reed speaking to the press after an unsealed federal indictment implicated him in a bribery scheme.

Downfall: A Guide To the Scandal Rocking St. Louis' City Hall: Three former aldermen caught in a bribery scheme, according to a federal indictment


Keys, 59, has lived in the 21st ward for 33 years. She bought a house there in 1989, raised four kids with her husband and never left.

Keys lost narrowly to Collins-Muhammad in 2017 and again in 2021. She has served as a 21st ward Democratic committeewoman for about 10 years and works for the city of St. Louis as a secretary for the Recorder of Deeds. Previously, she worked as an investigator for KeyPoint Government Solutions, as a child abuse/neglect investigator, as a fifth-grade teacher in the St. Louis Public Schools, as a case manager for the Illinois Department of Corrections, and as owner of St. Louis Fingerprints.

She calls herself a “servant leader.”

“I ain’t no superstar,” she says. “I don’t want to be. I want to make a meaningful impact.”

As she takes office, Keys says safety is her top focus.

“Safety, safety, safety,” she says. “I can’t say that enough.”

She wants to work with her constituents and the St. Louis police to improve crime-stopping measures in the 21st ward.

“Policing in the city has got to change, but I'm not saying get rid of it,” she says. “Who are you going to call? We've got to have an effective police force, but our police force has to respect the communities that it serves as well.”

She also identified better housing for senior citizens and access to grocery stores as main priorities.

Her first order of business, though, will be requesting an audit of the 21st ward, she says. Keys wants to understand how funds have been used, especially given the recent indictments.

“That, I would say, is number one,” she says. “I’ve got to know what has happened. We got to walk it back first. See what happened before we can begin to move forward. … I don't want to end up stepping on anything and then trying to wipe it off my shoe later on.”

Keys will finish the final eight months of Collins-Muhammad’s term. If she chooses to run again, she would compete in the newly drawn 11th district in the April 2023 general election.

Tags:

Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]
DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]
DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]
DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]

Trending

The Story Behind the Most Famous Butt in St. Louis

By Rosalind Early

The Story Behind the Most Famous Butt in St. Louis

In Cori Bush's Rout of Steve Roberts, St. Louis Voters Said Yes to Activism

By Monica Obradovic

Cori Bush dances with constituents at House of Soul in downtown St. Louis.

Cori Bush Crushes Steve Roberts in Missouri Democratic Primary

By Sarah Fenske

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush celebrates her apparent victory at House of Soul in downtown St. Louis on Aug. 2, 2022.

Resist STL Infiltrates Anti-Abortion Fundraiser, Crashes Stage in Booty Shorts

By Daniel Hill

After protesting an anti-abortion group, Resist STL gathered for a group photo.

Also in News

Flash Flooding Up to 5 Inches Possible in St. Louis Area Tonight

By Jaime Lees

Flash Flooding Up to 5 Inches Possible in St. Louis Area Tonight

What the Kansas Abortion Vote Means for Missouri

By Ryan Krull

Dawn Rattan, right, cries and applauds Aug. 2, 2022, at the Kansas for Constitutional Freedom watch party after learning Kansans had defeated a constitutional amendment to remove abortion rights. (Lily O’Shea Becker/Kansas Reflector)

Angry Airline Passenger Refusing to Wear Mask Gets Jail Time, Fine

By Monica Obradovic

American Airlines plane in the sky.

Trudy Busch Valentine Ekes Out Victory in Democratic Primary for U.S. Senate

By Rosalind Early

Trudy Busch Valentine greets supporters after winning Missouri's Democratic primary.
More

Digital Issue

August 3, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us