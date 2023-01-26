Forest Park Unveils Design Concepts for New Basketball Courts

Forest Park Forever will hold an open house tonight in Richmond Heights

By on Thu, Jan 26, 2023 at 11:52 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A sketch of basketball courts at Forest Park.
VIA FOREST PARK FOREVER
One of the four design concepts that will be presented at Thursday night's open house in Richmond Heights.

Forest Park is inching closer to installing basketball courts for the first time in its 146-year history. 

Organizers will host the first open house session tonight at the Heights Community Center in Richmond Heights (8001 Dale Avenue, 314-645-1476) from 4 to 7 p.m., where interested parties can see design concepts and offer feedback. 

It is the first of four scheduled open house sessions held by the two groups spearheading the process: City of St. Louis Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry and Forest Park Forever.

Current concept designs published on the Forest Park Forever website show four different options. All are located in the center of Forest Park, adjacent to the handball courts and visitor center. Here’s a look:

click to enlarge Design option 1
VIA FOREST PARK FOREVER
Design option 1
click to enlarge Design option 2
VIA FOREST PARK FOREVER
Design option 2
click to enlarge Design option 3
VIA FOREST PARK FOREVER
Design option 3
click to enlarge Design option 4
VIA FOREST PARK FOREVER
Design option 4

The open-house sessions are the latest step in the years-long process. The project began in the fall of 2020 before leading to the current “concept development” and “community engagement” stages. 

At Thursday's open house, officials will be looking for feedback on court sketches, amenities and other activities people would want at the courts. 

After the open houses, Forest Park Forever spokesperson Dominik Jansky tells the RFT that the organization will move towards finalizing a single concept. The Director of Parks, Recreation, and Forestry, Greg Hayes, could preliminarily approve the plan in March with suggestions from the Forest Park Forever advisory board. Barring any setbacks, Jansky says the board could give final approval by May.

The current timeline plans to break ground on the basketball courts by late 2023.

The design concepts are based on responses from 1,715 survey participants, according to Forest Park Forever. Most notably, they found that people most wanted amenities such as water fountains, night lighting and restrooms nearby. 

But this isn’t the last feedback session for the basketball courts. Forest Park Forever will hold several more over the following weeks:

January 31, 4 to 7 p.m. at Marquette Recreation Center

February 1, 4 to 7 p.m. at Forest Park Dennis & Judith Jones Visitor and Education Center

February 2, 4-7 p.m. at O’Fallon Park YMCA

For more information, visit the Forest Park Forever website.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Benjamin Simon

Read More about Benjamin Simon
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

VIDEO: Snow Melting Off the Gateway Arch Creates Cool Waterfall

By Jaime Lees

VIDEO: Snow Melting Off the Gateway Arch Creates Cool Waterfall

2 St. Louis Women Find Out They’re Getting Cheated on Via TikTok

By Rosalind Early

Liesel Julsrud (left) found out that the guy she was seeing was cheating on her after seeing a TikTok that Sophia Marren (right) made. The girls jokingly say that the cheater had a type, since they look similar.

Police, Courts Disagree Why St. Louis Teen Foundry Shooting Suspects Sent Home

By Ryan Krull

The City Foundry in Midtown.

St. Louis County Quietly Removes Racist Historical Marker

By Rosalind Early

This historical marker was quietly removed in November.

Also in News

Josh Hawley Wants to Ban TikTok in the Entire United States

By Jaime Lees

Dweebs gonna dweeb

Hartmann: A Faithful Defense of the Right to an Abortion

By Ray Hartmann

The Reverend Traci Blackmon of the United Church of Christ is one of 13 plaintiffs on a suit filed against Missouri's strict abortion ban today.

Missouri TSA Found More than 200 Guns in Carry-On Baggage Last Year

By Ryan Krull

The TSA at Lambert International Airport has to tell a lot of people they can't fly the friendly skies with a gun.

'Egregious,' 'Negligent' Missouri Jail Must Pay $900K After Detainee Death

By Ryan Krull

The Reynolds County Jail in Centerville, MO.
More

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us