Forest Park Unveils Design Concepts for New Basketball Courts

click to enlarge VIA FOREST PARK FOREVER One of the four design concepts that will be presented at Thursday night's open house in Richmond Heights.

Forest Park is inching closer to installing basketball courts for the first time in its 146-year history.

Organizers will host the first open house session tonight at the Heights Community Center in Richmond Heights (8001 Dale Avenue, 314-645-1476) from 4 to 7 p.m., where interested parties can see design concepts and offer feedback.

It is the first of four scheduled open house sessions held by the two groups spearheading the process: City of St. Louis Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry and Forest Park Forever.

Current concept designs published on the Forest Park Forever website show four different options. All are located in the center of Forest Park, adjacent to the handball courts and visitor center. Here’s a look:

The open-house sessions are the latest step in the years-long process. The project began in the fall of 2020 before leading to the current “concept development” and “community engagement” stages.

At Thursday's open house, officials will be looking for feedback on court sketches, amenities and other activities people would want at the courts.

After the open houses, Forest Park Forever spokesperson Dominik Jansky tells the RFT that the organization will move towards finalizing a single concept. The Director of Parks, Recreation, and Forestry, Greg Hayes, could preliminarily approve the plan in March with suggestions from the Forest Park Forever advisory board. Barring any setbacks, Jansky says the board could give final approval by May.



The current timeline plans to break ground on the basketball courts by late 2023.

The design concepts are based on responses from 1,715 survey participants, according to Forest Park Forever. Most notably, they found that people most wanted amenities such as water fountains, night lighting and restrooms nearby.

But this isn’t the last feedback session for the basketball courts. Forest Park Forever will hold several more over the following weeks:

January 31, 4 to 7 p.m. at Marquette Recreation Center

February 1, 4 to 7 p.m. at Forest Park Dennis & Judith Jones Visitor and Education Center

February 2, 4-7 p.m. at O’Fallon Park YMCA



For more information, visit the Forest Park Forever website.