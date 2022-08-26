Forest Park's Steinberg Rink and Pavilion Getting a Redesign

click to enlarge
Design drawings of the Steinberg Pavilion and Rink.
Steinberg Pavilion and Rink could be getting a face lift and new, year-long amenities.
Organized by Forest Park Forever and the City of St. Louis Department of Parks, Recreation, and Forestry, the project is still in the design phase and may change. But
an informational presentation
at the Forest Park Advisory Board Meeting on Thursday, already, it paints the picture of a place robust with added benefits.
In the winter, for example, visitors could see the addition of ice car bumping/curling, pond hockey and speed skating, according to the presentation. In the summer, the rink could offer roller skating, concerts and festivals. The presentation also proposes restructuring the building to feature a party room, ringside cafe, multipurpose room, rooftop terrace and rooftop cafe.
The new design of Steinberg Pavilion and Rink could feature summer activities.
According to the presentation, the project's vision is “to reimagine the Steinberg area as a place for all-season fun that is equitably, environmentally, and economically sustainable and inspires a variety of structured and unstructured activities that are welcoming to all.”
The current design plan is the result of feedback from more than 3,300 people through outreach events, social media, surveys and more. Organizers have also held 35 community presentations and interviewed stakeholders, such as the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Black Women Who Hike and St. Louis Public Schools.
Five project goals were listed:
1. Foster a shared sense of ownership among diverse communities.
2. Embrace ecological sensitivity and energy efficiency.
3. Reinforce historic and aesthetic significance of building and site.
4. Provide building and site amenities that support all-season activity.
5. Enhance the building and site arrival experience from all directions.
The Steinberg Skating Rink was established in 1957 – now considered the oldest in the Midwest. The renovations are an extension of the Forest Park Master Plan, approved in 1995.
It's not too late for you to weigh in on the design. Organizers will hold a public open house at Steinberg on October 8 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. They will also hold a virtual open house on October 10 from 6:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m.