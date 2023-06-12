Former Alderman Brandon Bosley Indicted

Screen grab from Alderman Bosley's Facebook live video A still from Alderman Brandon Bosley's Facebook live stream.

A scheme to defraud an insurance company over repair costs for a hybrid car is at the center of a federal indictment of former north city alderman Brandon Bosley.Bosley is charged with three counts of wire fraud, acts he is alleged to have committed between February and April 2022, when he was still in office.According to the indictment, Bosley purchased a 2010 Toyota Prius from a used car business in Jennings. The owner of the dealership is identified only as John Doe in court records.Bosley paid $500 for the vehicle. According to Carfax, it was worth almost $10,000 at the time.Bosley drove the vehicle as his personal car. "However, he did not formally register or title the Prius in his name with the State of Missouri Department of Revenue as required by State of Missouri law until on or about April 5, 2022," the indictment says.On September 16, 2021, the car was parked in front of Bosley's campaign office when it was struck by another car.Afterwards, Bosley called John Doe and, in a conversation that seems to have been recorded, told Doe, "Well, real talk, I may not even want it fixed. I may just want it where I have something different. I honestly think it's totaled, and, uh, you know, it drives sideways."Bosley subsequently offered a bribe to Doe to produce a "falsely inflated repair estimate" which Bosley could then submit to insurance."You know, mark that motherfucker all the way up, see what it is we can do, I'll throw you a few thousand dollars, and fuck that insurance company," Bosley allegedly said.Bosley apparently spoke at length about the alleged scheme, as the indictment also quotes him saying, "Fuck that insurance company. I don't give two shits about 'em....I'm not bothered by hitting them with as much as we can .. ..I told them I'm an elected official."Doe then said: "If I want to fix it, will be about $2,000, $2,200, you know? But, now, I can make an estimate you know, so, I can make an estimate for, you know, whatever."To which Bosley replied: "Bro, I'm gonna say, max that shit out."According to the indictment, a claim was submitted for approximately $7,000, but the insurance company quibbled with this figure, saying that the labor costs were inflated.Bosley and Doe resubmitted the claim for around $4,300.However, Bosley hit another snag when he was unable to collect the insurance money because he had not registered the car with the state.On April 1, 2022, according to the indictment, Bosley registered the car using a false bill of sale.Bosley then negotiated a higher payment from the insurance company, eventually getting an almost $8,000 payout for the vehicle, which was declared a total loss.Despite the vehicle being totaled on paper, Bosley offered Doe $2,000 to buy it back from the auction company where it was being held.The indictment also says that Bosley and Doe discussed the Board of Aldermen ending a liquor license moratorium in an area of the city where Doe owned a convenience store.Such a bill was "passed out of the Board of Aldermen and ultimately became an Ordinance on March 3, 2022," the indictment says.