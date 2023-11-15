Former Alderman Brandon Bosley’s Lawyer Wants Off the Case

But the judge won’t let him withdraw

By on Wed, Nov 15, 2023 at 6:08 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Brandon Bosley in better days. - TOM HELLAUER
TOM HELLAUER
Brandon Bosley in better days.

Five months after he was federally indicted on insurance fraud charges, former Alderman Brandon Bosley has found himself in a precarious place with his legal representation.

In September, the attorney Bosley initially retained to represent him, Paul Sims, filed a motion with the court to withdraw as Bosley's counsel. Sims wrote in his motion that he and Bosley "have reached an impasse" and that Bosley wished to seek other representation.

In October, Judge Joseph S. Dueker scheduled a status conference for November, ordering Bosley to attend along with his "newly retained counsel."

However, at a status conference on Monday, Sims was still appearing as Bosley's attorney, despite filing the motion to get off the case in September. And Bosley has not hired a new lawyer, despite having more than two months to do so.

On Monday, the motion Sims filed to withdraw from the case was denied by Judge Dueker. In a brief phone call with the RFT yesterday, Sims says that Bosley "does not have an attorney to replace me," which was why Dueker refused Sims' request to withdraw.

When asked about the nature of the impasse he'd come to with Bosley, Sims said he couldn't talk about it because it fell under attorney-client privilege.

Bosley was indicted by federal prosecutors in June on three counts of wire fraud, which he allegedly committed in February and April of 2022. He is accused of inflating repair costs for his Toyota Prius in order to defraud an insurance company as well as allegedly offering a bribe to an auto repair shop owner to help him carry out the fraud. That repair shop owner is widely believed to be Mohammad Almuttan, whose audio recordings of three other former aldermen led to their indictments as well.

"Fuck that insurance company," Bosley is quoted in the indictment as saying. "I don't give two shits about 'em … I'm not bothered by hitting them with as much as we can … I told them I'm an elected official."

Related
Former Alderman Jeffrey Boyd caught on camera taking a bribe from "John Doe," widely believed to be Mohammed Almuttan.

Feds Seized $2 Million, 15 ATM Terminals and More from Almuttan: The convenience store owner who brought down multiple aldermen has paid a steep price


Related
Brandon Bosley is a former alderman for the city.

Former Alderman Brandon Bosley Indicted: "I'll throw you a few thousand dollars, and fuck that insurance company," the former alderman allegedly said

Related
A still from Alderman Brandon Bosley's Facebook live stream.

St. Louis Alderman Films Armed Confrontation With Would-Be Robber: Brandon Bosley threatened a woman who allegedly tried to rob him, brandishing a gun

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Strip Club Offers Missouri Teacher Megan Gaither $47K for a Live Show

By Ryan Krull

Strip Club Offers Missouri Teacher Megan Gaither $47K for a Live Show

Gardner Quit to Avoid ‘Day of Reckoning’ on Nursing Program, AG Says

By Ryan Krull

Kim Gardner resigned as St. Louis Circuit Attorney in May.

Fields Foods Owner Sued for Fraud, Breach of Contract Over Pagedale Store

By Sarah Fenske

The Fields Foods in Lafayette Square was the chain's flagship location.

Murder Charges Against Dejuan Allen Dismissed After 6 Years

By Ryan Krull

Charges were officially dropped against Dejuan Allen, almost six years after being filed.

Also in News

Fair Housing Noncompliance Costs Missouri $500K Every Year

By Evy Lewis

Missouri legislators have failed to make the changes would make state law compliant with the federal Fair Housing Act.

City SC’s Inaugural Season Ends in a 2-1 Defeat to Sporting Kansas City

By Julian Trejo

St. Louis beat Kansas City in the regular season, but saw a different outcome in the post-season.

St. Louisan's Kickstarter Launches Rampz, a Yard Game Console

By Peter Cohen

Andrew Pizzullo thinks he's invented a fresh spin on cornhole — and it launches today.

Deputy Shot Missouri Family’s Dog and Threw It in a Ditch

By Ryan Krull

The Pennington family dog, Parker, killed by a Stoddard County deputy in August.
More

Digital Issue

November 8, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us