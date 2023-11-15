Former Alderman Brandon Bosley’s Lawyer Wants Off the Case

click to enlarge TOM HELLAUER Brandon Bosley in better days.

Five months after he was federally indicted on insurance fraud charges, former Alderman Brandon Bosley has found himself in a precarious place with his legal representation.

In September, the attorney Bosley initially retained to represent him, Paul Sims, filed a motion with the court to withdraw as Bosley's counsel. Sims wrote in his motion that he and Bosley "have reached an impasse" and that Bosley wished to seek other representation.

In October, Judge Joseph S. Dueker scheduled a status conference for November, ordering Bosley to attend along with his "newly retained counsel."

However, at a status conference on Monday, Sims was still appearing as Bosley's attorney, despite filing the motion to get off the case in September. And Bosley has not hired a new lawyer, despite having more than two months to do so.

On Monday, the motion Sims filed to withdraw from the case was denied by Judge Dueker. In a brief phone call with the RFT yesterday, Sims says that Bosley "does not have an attorney to replace me," which was why Dueker refused Sims' request to withdraw.

When asked about the nature of the impasse he'd come to with Bosley, Sims said he couldn't talk about it because it fell under attorney-client privilege.

Bosley was indicted by federal prosecutors in June on three counts of wire fraud, which he allegedly committed in February and April of 2022. He is accused of inflating repair costs for his Toyota Prius in order to defraud an insurance company as well as allegedly offering a bribe to an auto repair shop owner to help him carry out the fraud. That repair shop owner is widely believed to be Mohammad Almuttan, whose audio recordings of three other former aldermen led to their indictments as well.

"Fuck that insurance company," Bosley is quoted in the indictment as saying. "I don't give two shits about 'em … I'm not bothered by hitting them with as much as we can … I told them I'm an elected official."