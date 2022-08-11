Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Former Missouri Public Defender Smuggled Heroin to Inmate Lover

Juliane Colby was sentenced to one year in prison for misusing the prison's "legal mail" system

By on Thu, Aug 11, 2022 at 12:19 pm

click to enlarge Ce-Antonyo Kennedy booking photo.
Missouri Department of Corrections
Ce-Antonyo Kennedy booking photo.

Kansas-based attorney Juliane Colby was sentenced to 13 months in prison on Tuesday for smuggling heroin to an inmate incarcerated at the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron. The inmate and attorney had been a years-long romantic relationship.

Colby was indicted in March 2021 on four federal charges related to the attempted smuggling, including one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin and another count of attempted distribution of heroin.

The 44 year old had previously worked as a public defender for the Jackson County Public Defender's Office. Jackson is the county containing Kansas City

She pleaded guilty to one charge of conspiracy to distribute heroin in February. The other three charges were dropped.

Drugs making their way into Missouri prisons have long been a concern of both prison officials and families of those incarcerated. In May, the Missouri Department of Corrections severely restricted the physical mail allowed to come into their facilities in an effort to curb contraband.

Related
Photo of Eastern Reception Diagnostic and Corrections Center in Bonne Terre.

Missouri Prisons to Eliminate Physical Inmate Mail to Curtail Drugs: There are mixed reactions to the change, which will apply to photos and drawings as well


According to the federal indictment, Colby stashed 3.25 grams of black tar heroin in an envelop marked "legal mail" that was then delivered to 24-year-old Ce-Antonyo Kennedy.

In addition to the drugs, the envelop contained seemingly random legal documents and photos of Colby.

Kennedy, the intended recipient, is serving a 15-year sentence for murder and armed criminal action.

A sentencing memorandum from the prosecution says that Colby and Kennedy spoke on the telephone about their plan to smuggle drugs and also discussed a previous successful delivery of heroin. These conversations were recorded.

This isn't the first time that Colby has faced charges for her conduct with Kennedy.

In 2017, Colby was charged with a misdemeanor for communicating with Kennedy via a contraband cellphone when Kennedy was in Jackson County jail and Colby was a member of his defense team.

According to the 2017 complaint, Colby's communication with Kennedy via the contraband phone indicted they were in a romantic relationship.

“Women hit their sexual peaks around late 30’s to 40s’ and guys hit their in their early 20’s so that is why you see older women with younger men,” she wrote. Colby is 20 years senior to Kennedy.

“So your at your sexual peak, meaning this is a time in your life where you’re the most freakiest?” Kennedy replied.

“No, I’m an exception. I’ve always been in a sexual peak and I’m Asian so I’ve always been a freak!” Colby texted.

In a separate text, Kennedy wrote, "Girls my age can't handle me. I need a real woman." He added two smiley face emojis.

According to the complaint, Colby also allegedly mailed Kennedy a pair of women's underwear.

According to a sentencing memorandum, Colby completed a diversion program for the 2017 charge and avoided jail time.

In the federal case, Colby's defense asked for leniency for the former public defender, writing in a filing that Colby "was born and abandoned in South Korea in 1977. She lived in an orphanage for the first two years of her life."

Her defense added that Colby has a history of "attachment disorder and depression," has been in "years-long" relationship with Kennedy and she "desperately seeks approval from loved ones."

After Colby serves her 13-month sentence, she will be on supervised release for an additional three years.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]
DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]
DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]
DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]

Trending

Dawan Ferguson Got Away With Murder for Years, but Justice Came Calling

By Ryan Krull

In 2003, Dawan Ferguson's severely disabled son vanished. He claimed the boy was kidnapped. Despite inconsistencies in his story, Ferguson wasn't brought to justice, until now.

City Diner in St. Louis Has Closed

By Ryan Krull

After three decades, the City Diner on South Grand has closed.

St. Louis County Man Arrested For Fatal Ted Drewes Hit and Run

By Monica Obradovic

St. Louis County Man Arrested For Fatal Ted Drewes Hit and Run

Man Dies in St. Louis City Jail Custody

By Ryan Krull

A photo of the surveillance camera monitor shows the inside of the City Justice Center.

Also in News

Monkeypox Vaccine To Be Distributed In St. Louis Area

By Jenna Jones

Vaccines are coming.

Federal Government Steps in To Help With Missouri's Medicaid Backlog

By Clara Bates

Demonstrators stand outside of the Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City on July 1, 2021 and hold signs urging Gov. Mike Parson to fund voter-approved Medicaid expansion.

Missouri Flood Victims to See Relief as Feds Declare Disaster

By Jenna Jones

Pershing and DeBaliviere avenues on July 28, 2022 during the flash flood. Water is up to the cars' tires.

Flash Flooding Expected Again Tonight in the St. Louis Area

By Jaime Lees

Flash Flooding Expected Again Tonight in the St. Louis Area
More

Digital Issue

August 10, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us