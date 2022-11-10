Former Mizzou Basketball Player Found Dead in Alleged Murder-Suicide

RIVERFRONT TIMES FILE PHOTO
James "Jed" Frost, a former Missouri basketball walk-on, killed himself and his wife in Dallas on Tuesday.
A former Missouri basketball player James "Jed" Frost allegedly killed himself and his wife in a Dallas-area office building on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Dallas Morning News
.
According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, Jed, 51, and his wife, Beth, 46, were found dead on the second floor of the Stemmons Corridor building, where Beth worked as a medical examiner. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins told the Morning News
that Jed allegedly murdered his wife, before killing himself. Another employee was also found shot. Her identity and condition have not been released.
Court records show that Beth filed for divorce from Jed in May, though they were still married at the time of the shooting. They were married in 2001 and had two children, the Morning News
reports.
The couple moved to Dallas in 2020.
Jed walked onto the Missouri basketball team in 1990 and played 79 games over the course of his four-year career.
He is originally from the Kansas City area, where he returned after college to coach basketball. He later opened a luxury bag company, FROST.
