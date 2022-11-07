Former Nelly Producer Headed to Prison

Waiel “Wally” Yaghnam was sentenced to 3 years for a connection to a murder-for-hire scheme

By on Mon, Nov 7, 2022 at 4:36 pm

click to enlarge Waiel "Wally" Yaghnam, left, has been indicted along with James "Tim" Norman. - ST. LOUIS CITY JUSTICE CENTER/MADISON COUNTY, MISS., DETENTION CENTER
ST. LOUIS CITY JUSTICE CENTER/MADISON COUNTY, MISS., DETENTION CENTER
Waiel "Wally" Yaghnam, left, has been indicted along with James "Tim" Norman.

Former hip hop producer turned insurance salesman Waiel "Wally" Yaghnam was sentenced to three years in prison today for helping reality TV star Tim Norman fraudulently take out a life insurance policy on his nephew Andre Montgomery.

Earlier this year, Norman was found guilty of orchestrating the murder-for-hire plot against Montgomery. Norman and Montgomery starred on the Oprah Winfrey Network hit reality TV show Welcome to Sweetie Pie's. Norman was found guilty of hiring a gunman to shoot his nephew and paying a stripper to lure Montgomery outside to his death.
Related
Kalyn Griggs outside the federal courthouse in St. Louis after Tim Norman was found guilty on all charges.

Andre Montgomery's Family Blasts Testimony in Sweetie' Pie's Trial: Tim Norman was found guilty, his victim's relatives say his testimony was nothing but "lying and crying"


U.S. District Judge John A. Ross stated there wasn't evidence showing that Yaghnam knew he was participating in a murder plot, but that by committing the insurance fraud, “It was a foreseeable outcome that bad things were going to happen.”

Norman and Yagham began working together to obtain the bogus life insurance policy on Montgomery in October 2014. After several denials, they eventually obtained a $250,000 policy.

Montgomery was killed on March 14, 2016, outside a home recording studio on Natural Bridge Avenue across from Fairgrounds Park. In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, Norman began trying to collect on the policy.

The 44-year-old Yagham pleaded guilty in July to a charge of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. It is a big change for Yaghnam who was known for producing chart-topping hits for Nelly in the early 2000s, including the 2001 hit "#1."

Norman was found guilty at his trial in September.
Related
James Timothy Norman took the stand in his conspiracy murder trial.

Former St. Louis TV Star Gives Marathon Testimony in His Own Trial: Tim Norman of Welcome to Sweetie Pie's will likely be the last witness in his conspiracy murder trial

According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office, "Montgomery’s relatives pointed out in statements during Monday’s hearing that Yaghnam coached Norman on how to pretend to be Montgomery to obtain the policy, a policy that was necessary to make the murder-for-hire profitable for Norman."

Norman is scheduled to be sentenced March 2.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

News Slideshows

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

News Slideshows

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Trending

Hartmann: Just Say No to TIFs, Chesterfield Edition

By Ray Hartmann

Chesterfield is planning new development around the Chesterfield Mall site.

A Total Lunar Eclipse Will Be Visible in St. Louis Tuesday

By Rosalind Early

Lunar Eclipse 27 VII 2018. A blood moon will be viewable on Sunday night.

Pujols' 700th Home Run Ball Currently at Auction For a Mere $160,000

By Daniel Hill

Albert Pujols crushes a dinger.

Kevin Johnson Has Grappled With His Guilt for 17 Years -- But He Doesn't Want to Die

By Monica Obradovic

Kevin Johnson in prison

Also in News

Missouri Has Four Election Deniers on the Ballot

By Jaime Lees

Missouri Has Four Election Deniers on the Ballot

Polls Show Support for Recreational-Use Marijuana in Missouri

By Benjamin Simon

A hand holds a marijuana joint as smoke comes out of it. Trees are in the background.

Deadly Narcan-Resistant Drug Found in Missouri Prison

By Ryan Krull

Aeriel view of South Central Correctional Center in Licking, MO.

Drought Reveals New Portion of Popular Southwest Missouri Cave

By Ryan Krull

The Smallin Cave in Southwest Missouri.
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us