Former St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges

Former Ward 22 alderman Jeffrey Boyd pled guilty to corruption and wire fraud charges today in federal court. He will be sentenced on December 6.
Boyd is the second alderman to plead guilty for their part in a scheme to unlawfully secure tax breaks for a developer. Former Alderman John Collins-Muhammad admitted his guilt on Tuesday.
Prosecutors have accused Boyd of helping a developer buy a property at 4201R Geraldine Avenue from the city's Land Reutilization Authority for a fraction of its value. He later helped the developer secure tax abatement for the property.
Altogether, Boyd accepted $9,500 in cash and car repairs worth $2,344.
Boyd is also tied to an insurance scheme in which he attempted to claim two damaged vehicles belonging to the developer were his.
Up until his resignation, Boyd was one of the longest-serving members of the Board of Aldermen. Voters elected his successor, Norma Walker, on Tuesday.
