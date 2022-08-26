Vote Today for Best Of St. Louis 2022

Former St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges

Boyd accepted cash in exchange for his political favors

By on Fri, Aug 26, 2022 at 11:27 am

click to enlarge Ward 22 Alderman Jeffrey Boyd remains silent as reporters barraged him with questions in June. - Monica Obradovic
Monica Obradovic
Ward 22 Alderman Jeffrey Boyd remains silent as reporters barraged him with questions in June.

Former Ward 22 alderman Jeffrey Boyd pled guilty to corruption and wire fraud charges today in federal court. He will be sentenced on December 6.

Boyd is the second alderman to plead guilty for their part in a scheme to unlawfully secure tax breaks for a developer. Former Alderman John Collins-Muhammad admitted his guilt on Tuesday.

Related
John Collins-Muhammad (center) leaves the federal court building after a hearing in June.

John Collins-Muhammad Pleads Guilty in Bribery Scheme: The former St. Louis city alderman's co-defendants Lewis Reed and Jeffrey Boyd are expected to also plead guilty this week


Prosecutors have accused Boyd of helping a developer buy a property at 4201R Geraldine Avenue from the city's Land Reutilization Authority for a fraction of its value. He later helped the developer secure tax abatement for the property.

Altogether, Boyd accepted $9,500 in cash and car repairs worth $2,344.

Boyd is also tied to an insurance scheme in which he attempted to claim two damaged vehicles belonging to the developer were his.

Up until his resignation, Boyd was one of the longest-serving members of the Board of Aldermen. Voters elected his successor, Norma Walker, on Tuesday.

Related
Lewis Reed speaking to the press after an unsealed federal indictment implicated him in a bribery scheme.

Downfall: A Guide To the Scandal Rocking St. Louis' City Hall: Three former aldermen caught in a bribery scheme, according to a federal indictment


This is a breaking story that will be updated.

