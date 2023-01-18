Former St. Louis County Official Likely to Get Prison Time for Fraud

Tony Weaver pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud in October

By on Wed, Jan 18, 2023 at 3:28 pm

click to enlarge Anthony Weaver leaving federal court in 2022.
Ryan Krull
Anthony Weaver leaving federal court in June 2022.

Federal prosecutors are asking for prison time for a former St. Louis County jail official who attempted to hatch a scheme to fraudulently obtain COVID-19 relief money.

A filing in federal court today by prosecutor Hal Goldsmith says that U.S. sentencing guidelines suggest Weaver should serve between 12 and 18 months in prison. "It is the position of the United States that a term of imprisonment is required in this case," the filing states.

In June of last year, Weaver was indicted on four counts of wire fraud. He pleaded guilty in October.

According to court filings, Weaver suggested that a businessman, identified in court filings as John Smith, should engage in the pandemic-aid fraud. Weaver said that he would help the businessman obtain the relief money in exchange for some of the cash. It was the business owner who alerted federal authorities.

Numerous media outlets have identified Smith as Mohammed Almuttan, the same man whose secret audio recordings of former elected leaders Lewis Reed, Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammad accepting bribes landed those men in jail.
Related
Lewis Reed outside the federal courthouse after being sentenced to 45 months in prison.

3 Former St. Louis Aldermen Sentenced on Federal Bribery Charges: John Collins-Muhammad, Lewis Reed and Jeffrey Boyd will collectively serve 10.5 years in prison

Today's court filing quotes heavily from the recording Almuttan made of his conversations with Weaver.

"There’s so much damn money around St. Louis County, it’s crazy,” Weaver said at one point.

“We need to get some of that,” Smith said.

To which Weaver replied: “Uh huh. Everything they’ve got over there, we need to get some of ... that’s my attitude.”
Related
John Collins-Muhammad walking into the courthouse on Tuesday to be sentenced in a federal corruption scheme.

Former Alderman John Collins-Muhammad Sentenced to 45 Months: The St. Louis native will go to prison on federal bribery charges

The filing says that Weaver "boasted" of the the influence he held in St. Louis County government. He was caught on the wire saying, “I’m too powerful, brother.”

At another point, he said, “I’m the quiet guy. I just put the people in the right place, pick up the phone and say this what you need to do. ... Then we get ready to rock ‘n roll.”

Weaver is set to be sentenced Wednesday, January 25.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Read More about Ryan Krull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Will Not Make It Rain NFL Money (Yet)

By Ryan Krull

Stan Kroenke

Woman Who Shot at St. Louis Police Released Without Charges

By Ryan Krull

A photo of the gold van from last year, used with permission of the photographer.

Car Thief Charged With Felony Murder After Deadly St. Louis Collision

By Ryan Krull

The intersection where the fatal accident occurred last November.

Woman Released From Jail After Firing at St. Louis Police Now Charged

By Ryan Krull

Screen grab of cell phone video from the incident, via KSDK.

Also in News

Josh Hawley Talks Porn — A Lot — in New Ad

By Ryan Krull

Josh Hawley Talks Porn — A Lot — in New Ad

Hartmann: They Shoot White Elephants, Don't They?

By Ray Hartmann

The AT&T Tower (left) is going to e renovated into a mixed-use space with no parking.

Lucas Kunce Brings in $350K in First Week of Fundraising

By Ryan Krull

Still from Lucas Kunce campaign video.

Police Discover Corpse in Firepit While Searching for Missing MU Student

By Ryan Krull

Booking photo of Emma Adams.
More

Digital Issue

January 18, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us