Fox 2 Reporter Tim Ezell Reveals He Has Parkinson's Disease

He was diagnosed two years ago, but decided to share the news publicly today

By on Fri, Aug 4, 2023 at 12:00 pm

SCREENGRAB VIA FOX 2
SCREENGRAB VIA FOX 2
Fox 2's Tim Ezell shared a sad announcement today: He's been dealing with Parkinson's disease for the past two years.

Fox 2 features reporter Tim Ezell announced today that he has Parkinson's disease.

Ezell was diagnosed with the disease two years ago, and says that lately more people have been asking about him after seeing him leaning or showing other symptoms of the disease, so he decided to share his diagnosis publicly.

He started out with a statement during the 9 a.m. newscast, where he kept his composure but seemed to get emotional at times.

"Two years ago I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease," he said, according to Fox 2. "It’s a brain disorder where the cells that produce dopamine, a chemical that coordinates movement, stop working. That leads to a movement disorder. All Parkinson’s patients are different, but my main presenting symptoms initially were lack of balance, slow motion, movement, stiffness and fatigue. It’s a progressive disease, which means it will get worse over time, but at what rate? Nobody knows.

"I do know this. First and foremost, I know that God’s got this. God’s got me, and he will be glorified in and through it. Also know that I have a great team of doctors and I have tremendous love and support from family, my Fox 2 family, friends, including many of you out there," Ezell said.

Awareness about Parkinson's disease increased after Back to the Future actor Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with the disease in 1991 when he was 29 years old. Ezell even recommended visiting the Michael J. Fox Foundation or the American Parkinson's Disease Association websites for more information about the disease.

For now, Ezell, who has been with Fox 2 for 25 years, is taking each day as it comes.

“This is a progressive disease. That means today is my best day. Each day from here is my best day. So, you know, I’m going to celebrate each one. I’m going to live every single one of them to the fullest. Today is all we’re promised, I’m going to walk it out, and celebrate each and every one.

"Thank you, St. Louis, for your love and support of me for the last 25 years. You have been, and continue to be a blessing to me. Now let’s get back to living. All right, let’s do it."

Ezell welcomes questions about the disease and stories from other patients or caregivers, as well as well wishes. You can reach him at [email protected].

