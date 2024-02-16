Fox & Friends Invades St. Louis — And Mayor Jones’ Office Is Pushing Back

The show relied on the cop who sabotaged his own cases to push a false narrative about out-of-control crime

By on Fri, Feb 16, 2024 at 2:37 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Fox & Friends host Lawrence Jones came to St. Louis to broadcast an inaccurate story inflating St. Louis crime. - Screenshot from Fox & Friends Broadcast
Screenshot from Fox & Friends Broadcast
Fox & Friends host Lawrence Jones came to St. Louis to broadcast an inaccurate story inflating St. Louis crime.

A spokesman for Mayor Tishaura Jones is clapping back at Fox & Friends after the cable news show broadcast two hit pieces on St. Louis — pieces relying on a disgraced former police detective as well as a state senator who lives a full hour outside the city.

“We saw the Fox & Friends segments regarding St. Louis crime and noticed that you may be lacking some essential facts regarding crime and safety in the City of St. Louis,” writes Director of Communications Conner Kerrigan, proceeding to outline some of the missing information — including the fact that crime was down dramatically in St. Louis last year.

In a tactless move, Fox & Friends aired its hit pieces about the city on the same day as the Kansas City mass shooting.

Fox & Friends Host Lawrence Jones personally visited St. Louis and produced two segments — one that claims violence is “soaring” in the city (it’s not) and another that blames “defund the police” rhetoric for crime (the police have not been defunded).

The show also described Cori Bush as being “one of the newest members of the squad” and, despite the fact she has nothing to do with municipal governance, suggested that she is responsible for St. Louis crime. 

“In every city I go to I keep hearing about people wanting to defund the police,” Jones said. “I keep trying to find the people who want to defund the police and I can’t find any of these people because they’ve been impacted by the crime in their city.”

“We know who wants to defund the police, Cori Bush,” co-host Brian Kilmeade responded.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is far from being defunded. In fact, last year Mayor Jones signed off on a deal giving officers the biggest raise they’ve had in 20 years, as Kerrigan points out in his letter. He also writes that Jones is also trying to assist the department in filling its “budgeted strength” of 1,223 officers, which would make it one of the largest police departments in the nation per capita. 

“The City has multiple police academy classes in training right now, and 14 officers have returned to the department from other municipalities,” Kerrigan writes.

The department is currently down 330 officers and has 27 recruits, according to Kerrigan. He notes that departments nationwide are short officers and this issue isn’t one unique to St. Louis.

Jones’ two segments also showcased interviews with state Senator Nick Schroer (yes, the dueling guy who lives in a basement in St. Charles County), as well as, shockingly, disgraced retired detective Roger Murphey. Murphey was previously featured in an RFT/ProPublica story for refusing to testify at murder trials, even if it meant suspects walked free.

He also included a heartbreaking interview with a local mother who first lost her 19-year-old son to gun violence and months later her nephew, Preston Jones, who was shot in his sleep. 

Yet despite the show’s claims that violence is rampant in St. Louis, statistics show that crime is decreasing.

Crime data shows that homicides dropped 21 percent in 2023, shooting incidents fell 24 percent, and there was a 22 percent drop in the category of violent crimes that includes murder, sexual assault, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, felony theft and auto theft, according to departmental records.

Representatives in the mayor’s office believe Fox News is possibly being used by Schroer, who has been a vocal advocate in the legislature for removing control of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department from the city and giving authority to the state.

Currently Kansas City is the only Missouri city whose police department is under state control. The city saw its crime rates rise last year, contrary to national trends.

Kerrigan says Fox News has not responded to his letter providing additional context.

Related
Former St. Louis police detective Roger Murphey poses for a portrait Friday, June 16, 2023, in an alley behind buildings on Shenandoah Avenue.

A St. Louis Cop Said No to Kim Gardner — and Killers Got Off Easy: Police Detective Roger Murphey disliked Kim Gardner so much, he sabotaged his own cases

Related
In 2023, St. Louis has seen a roughly 20 percent drop in crime compared to this time last year.

Homicides Are Way Down in St. Louis City in 2023: St. Louis saw 58 percent fewer homicides in November 2023 than November 2022


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Family Seeks Help After Mother and Daughter Killed Leaving Drake Concert

By Sarah Fenske

Laticha “Lety” Bracero and Alyssa Cordova were killed leaving a Drake concert in downtown St. Louis on Monday, February 12.

Taylor Swift’s Jet Flew from the Metro East to Chesterfield — And Back

By Kallie Cox

Taylor Swift

Schnucks' New Self-Checkout Policy Notches Its First Arrest

By Daniel Hill

From the bucolic exterior, you'd have no idea of the turmoil within.

St. Louis Police Hit a Church Sign —- And Then Covered Their Tracks

By Sarah Fenske

A neighbor of Westminster Presbyterian Church took this from a third-floor window — the only reason the church even knows a police SUV destroyed its sign.

Also in News

GOP Freedom Caucus Tried to Pin Kansas City Shooting on ‘Illegal Immigrant’

By Ray Hartmann

Two juveniles' gunplay left one person dead and 22 injured at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration on Wednesday, February 14.

Perv Potosi Cop Matthew Skaggs Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison

By Sarah Fenske

Matthew Skaggs is a former Potosi cop.

Barbara Baker Fights to Give Women in Prison a Second Chance

By Kathleen Lees

Barbara Baker has advocated for women coming out of prison for 25 years.

Pro-Palestine Activists Denounce Resolution Commending Israel

By Kallie Cox

Mohammed Ghannam, right, waves a Palestinian flag to drivers on I-44 from Tamm Avenue during a protest for Palestinian liberation on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.
More

Digital Issue

February 14, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us