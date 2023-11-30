Gateway Arch Visitors Were Undercounted for Years, National Park Service Says

But mobile devices don't lie

By on Thu, Nov 30, 2023 at 6:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Gateway Arch has drawn 2.24 million visitors so far this year. - FLICKR/JASON MRACHINA
FLICKR/JASON MRACHINA
The Gateway Arch has drawn 2.24 million visitors so far this year.
For years, administrators of the Gateway Arch National Park suspected that visitors were being undercounted — and now they finally have proof.

The undercount was confirmed in a new, two-year study of the downtown St. Louis national park, which used location-based mobile device data, park leaders say.

Previously, counts were based on a visitor use study dating back to the 1990s, according to a press release issued by the park yesterday. The 30-year-old study found that for every four people who went to the visitor's center, one additional person visited the park itself.

But the mobile device data suggested that conclusion is way off for current usage patterns. In 2021 and 2022, in fact, the data instead showed that the park saw one additional person for every single person who visited the visitors' center.

That conclusion is likely to be supported anecdotally by anyone who's spent an idyllic afternoon on the park grounds — there are plenty of people who enjoy the lush acreage and its reflecting pools without bothering with the subterranean visitor's center. But if you're still not convinced, the press release notes, "The study’s methodology went through academic peer review and was approved by the NPS Social Science Program." So there.

“We have long suspected that we were undercounting visitors on the park grounds, and I am pleased that we now have a more accurate way of counting how many people are enjoying the park,” Jeremy Sweat, superintendent of Gateway Arch National Park said in the release. “Before the CityArchRiver renovations, most of the park was separated from Downtown St. Louis by the Interstate. One of the main goals of that project was to connect the park with the local community and it’s great to see so many visitors recreating and enjoying special events on the park grounds.”

The park notes that the new methodology is almost certain to provide higher visitation numbers for 2023, but we won't be able to get our hands on those until next year, and only after they've been reviewed and finalized. For now, however, preliminary visitor counts maintained by the National Park Service show 2.2 million visitors already through the end of October — a higher tally than any year-end number since 2013, and that's with two full months to go.

And hey, this new method of counting isn't the only good news the Gateway Arch has gotten lately: Turns out this downtown gem is also the safest park in the whole damn national park system. So if you haven't visited lately, there's literally no reason not to stop by — whether or not you bother to check in at the visitor's center.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story inaccurately summarized information from the study. We regret the error.

Related
Gateway Arch at night

Take That, St. Louis Haters: the Gateway Arch Is America's Safest National Park: A new list affirms what we all know: Downtown St. Louis is way safer than the wilderness


Slideshow

A 100-Mile Canoe Trip Shows the Glory of the Mississippi River

Matt Wyczalkowski
33 slides
An 100-Mile Canoe Trip Shows Off the Glory of Missouri's Rivers An 100-Mile Canoe Trip Shows Off the Glory of Missouri's Rivers An 100-Mile Canoe Trip Shows Off the Glory of Missouri's Rivers An 100-Mile Canoe Trip Shows Off the Glory of Missouri's Rivers An 100-Mile Canoe Trip Shows Off the Glory of Missouri's Rivers An 100-Mile Canoe Trip Shows Off the Glory of Missouri's Rivers
Click to View 33 slides

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of the RFT and its sister papers. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and continues to host its Legal Roundtable, as well participating as an occasional panelist on Nine PBS' Donnybrook. She lives in St. Louis.
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Take That, St. Louis Haters: the Gateway Arch Is America's Safest National Park

By Sarah Fenske

Gateway Arch at night

A St. Louis Cop Says He's Too Sick to Testify. Now Murder Cases Are Crumbling

By Jeremy Kohler and Ryan Krull

St. Louis murder investigations often rely on a single detective — and that can make those cases vulnerable.

We Have Several Questions for the Vandal Behind This 'Wonka' Graffiti

By Riverfront Times Staff

The YAKSAP sign on the building in the background is the cherry on top of this St. Louis image.

Trans Francis Howell Students Say Proposal Would Make Bathrooms Worse

By Monica Obradovic

Students protest the policy under consideration by the Francis Howell School Board at a board meeting on November 16.

Also in News

Teacher Pay in Rural Missouri Is Worse Than Almost Anywhere Else

By Monica Obradovic

Empty school desks in a classroom.

The Gentle Barn Invites You to Cuddle a Turkey This Thanksgiving

By Sarah Fenske

The Gentle Barn Invites You to Cuddle a Turkey This Thanksgiving

Bill Eigel Blasts Gov. Parson for — Gasp! — Urging Niceness

By Sarah Fenske

Bill Eigel wants to take a flamethrower to all that "disagree better" crap from the National Governors Association.

Fair Housing Noncompliance Costs Missouri $500K Every Year

By Evy Lewis

Missouri legislators have failed to make the changes would make state law compliant with the federal Fair Housing Act.
More

Digital Issue

November 29, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us