Get $6 St. Louis Cardinals Tickets Today Until 9 p.m.

The Cardinals totally knew you were going to drop the ball this Valentine's Day so they planned a flash sale of baseball tickets to kick off at 9 a.m. this morning.
You can buy a ticket to any 2023 home game happening Monday through Thursday for only $6.
In addition to that low price, the ticket comes automatically loaded with $6 of Cardinals cash that can be used at any concession stand.
The flash sale
ends at 9 p.m. tonight.
This is the perfect V-day gift if your significant other is a Cardinals fan or just someone who enjoys eating junk food and drinking beer and isn't opposed to doing so in a stadium while a baseball game happens to play out nearby.
