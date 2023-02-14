Get $6 St. Louis Cardinals Tickets Today Until 9 p.m.

The Cardinals have you covered for last-minute Valentine's Day gifts

By on Tue, Feb 14, 2023 at 9:24 am

Share on Nextdoor
The bird is the word.
Flickr / @toddawbrey
The bird is the word.

The Cardinals totally knew you were going to drop the ball this Valentine's Day so they planned a flash sale of baseball tickets to kick off at 9 a.m. this morning.

You can buy a ticket to any 2023 home game happening Monday through Thursday for only $6.

In addition to that low price, the ticket comes automatically loaded with $6 of Cardinals cash that can be used at any concession stand.

The flash sale ends at 9 p.m. tonight.

This is the perfect V-day gift if your significant other is a Cardinals fan or just someone who enjoys eating junk food and drinking beer and isn't opposed to doing so in a stadium while a baseball game happens to play out nearby.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Andoe's Society Page: Lucas Kunce Is Officially Off the Market

By Chris Andoe

Lucas Kunce recently got married.

Carjacking Spree Leads to Carondelet Park Crash

By Ryan Krull

The stolen Acura and Volkswagen Jetta were later crashed.

VIDEO: Bold Catalytic Converter Thief Strikes Outside Schnucks in Broad Daylight

By Ryan Krull

VIDEO: Bold Catalytic Converter Thief Strikes Outside Schnucks in Broad Daylight

Hartmann: Missouri Gets Famous for 'Toddlers' Right to Carry'

By Ray Hartmann

In Missouri, Republicans recently voted down a measure that would allow police to stop children who were carrying firearms.

Also in News

Hartmann: Missouri Gets Famous for 'Toddlers' Right to Carry'

By Ray Hartmann

In Missouri, Republicans recently voted down a measure that would allow police to stop children who were carrying firearms.

Missouri Agencies to Investigate Health Center for Transgender Youth

By Annelise Hanshaw

Attorney General Andrew Bailey has said his office will be investigating the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children's Hospital after a whisteblower raised concerns about the standard of care.

St. Louis Lawmaker Blasts Republican Hypocrisy on Violent Crime

By Ryan Krull

State Representative Peter Merideth gave TikTok a behind the scenes look at what's happening in the Missouri legislature.

Missouri Executes Leonard ‘Raheem’ Taylor for 2004 Quadruple Murder

By Monica Obradovic

Leonard "Raheem" Taylor.
More

Digital Issue

February 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us