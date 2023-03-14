Get Cardinals Tickets for $3.14 in Honor of 314 Day

The flash sale is only 12 hours

By on Tue, Mar 14, 2023 at 9:20 am

click to enlarge Join the crowds at a game for just $3.14.
Reuben Hemmer
Join the crowds at a game for just $3.14.

The Cardinals are sponsoring a flash sale in honor of 314 Day, the holiday to celebrate St. Louis.

Tickets to every Monday through Thursday game in April are just $3.14 today starting at 9 a.m. The sale will last for 12 hours.

The games up for grabs are primarily 6:45 p.m. games against the Atlanta Braves, Pittsburgh Pirates and Arizona Diamondbacks. A few of the games start at 12:15 p.m. One game, the April 17 game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, includes a T-shirt giveaway.

Head over to the website or call 314-345-9000 to purchase the deal. There's a limit of eight tickets per game.

