Get Your Drunk Ass Home for Free in St. Louis Thanksgiving Eve

Keep it safe this Skanksgiving by using a rideshare

By on Fri, Nov 18, 2022 at 2:20 pm

If you need a ride after partying with the beautiful people, we have you covered.
EGAN O'KEEFE
If you need a ride after partying with the beautiful people, we have you covered.

The best night of the year will soon be upon us, and that is of course Thanksgiving Eve, sometimes referred to as Skanksgiving.
You know, just a typical night-before-Thanksgiving in St. Louis.

It's the biggest bar night of the year, particularly in St. Louis when those who moved away get to come back and reunite with friends from high school. Revelry and reminiscing ensue, along with lots of heavy drinking.

And it's truly the perfect day to get white-girl wasted, since Thanksgiving dinner is one terrific hangover meal.

But how will your drunk ass get home? Cheaply, thanks to a promotion with alcohol wholesalers Breakthru Beverages. The first 2,000 people who call it a night between 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, and 2 a.m. Thursday, November 24, in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield, Missouri, can get a free ride home.

All you have to do is use code BBGMOTHANKS2022 in Lyft and if any of the 2,000 rides are left, you can snag one.

Even if there aren't any rides left, if you need a rideshare, keep in mind it's cheaper than car repairs or a hospital bill, even during surge pricing.

