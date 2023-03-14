Gigantic Sea Dragon Ride Arrives at City Museum

Will it go on the roof? Only time will tell.

Tue, Mar 14, 2023

The City Museum (750 North 16th Street, citymuseum.org) is welcoming a new baby this week, but this baby is a monster.

The museum is the new owner of the Sea Dragon, a ride that thrilled guests for years at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier. After giving more than 12 million rides, the Sea Dragon has crossed the country and is now retiring to the comfort of beautiful downtown St. Louis.

The Sea Dragon is 26 feet long and 6,000 pounds, so you’d think the City Museum would know exactly where they’re going to put their newest adoptee, but they’re just not sure yet. Keeping things up in the air is the City Museum way, of course, and they have to wait for inspiration to strike.

As of today, the City Museum is saying that you’ll probably be able to find the Sea Dragon in the parking lot or on the rooftop. But who knows, really? They can do anything at the City Museum, so maybe one day they’ll put it on the moon.

Follow the City Museum’s Instagram page for the latest in Sea Dragon (and other) news at the site.


About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is a digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
