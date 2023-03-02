Go to Every Cardinals Home Game With This Monthly Subscription

Budweiser Ballpark Pass allows fans to attend every home for $34.99 per month

By on Thu, Mar 2, 2023 at 12:46 pm

click to enlarge Two people in red post for a picture outside of Busch Stadium.
Reuben Hemmer
It's almost time for baseball.

The St. Louis Cardinals are bringing back one of its most anticipated ticket options of the year.

With the purchase of the $34.99 monthly subscription, the Budweiser Ballpark Pass allows fans to attend any home game they want — at any time.

People will receive access to standing-room-only tickets located throughout Busch Stadium, with exceptions for opening day and the final game. They will also take home promotional giveaways every game.

Subscription packages are good for one person and will automatically renew each month. Tickets are accessed through the MLB Ballpark app.

The Cardinals are less than a month from opening day. The season starts on March 30 with a home series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Click here for more information on the ticket package.

