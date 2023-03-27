Goat Spotted Waiting for the Bus on Vandeventer

The New Real Stl News is always bringing you the latest from the streets, and today the Facebook group came through with a picture of a goat
just hanging out near the corner of Vandeventer Avenue and North Market Street.
The photographer didn’t get close enough to find out if the goat was a doe or a buck, but either way, it certainly looked like it was out there waiting for the bus.
We’d bet that it was ready to GTFO of there because the poor thing just escaped from Star Packing Company just a block east. That’s where six steers escaped from back in 2017 and kept all of St. Louis glued to our televisions like it was the O.J. Simpson Bronco chase as we watched them dodge barricades and police in a bold attempt for freedom.
They were called the St. Louis Six
, and they seemed to be led by a steer named Chico, a fearless warrior who was the last to be captured. Their fate was not the slaughterhouse, though. Their story inspired many to step in to aid in their rescue, and now the steers live the good life at the Gentle Barn
, an animal sanctuary in Dittmer, Missouri.
Will this goat have the same happy ending? We’ll keep you updated if we find out, but for now we’re just hoping that bus comes along soon before this little friend gets put onto a plate. Good luck, brave little Chico Jr. We're rooting for you.
Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter